Northern Trust Sponsors Earth X's E-Capital Summit

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Northern Trust
"When wealth passes from one generation to another, thoughtful solutions are required to consider sustainable investing in the context of trusts and estate planning." - Steven Fradkin shared his perspective on advising families with sustainable investing objectives at EarthX's E-Capital Summit. We were proud to sponsor this event which brings together business leaders, national policymakers, investors and researchers to discuss opportunities in sustainability. https://bit.ly/41o8HYj
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Northern TrustView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751721/Northern-Trust-Sponsors-Earth-Xs-E-Capital-Summit