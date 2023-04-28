Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

DJ Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

28 April 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

Gulf Keystone has today issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("the Annual Report"). The Annual Report is now available on the Company's website: www.gulfkeystone.com.

The Annual Report includes Gulf Keystone's 2022 Sustainability Report, which is also available to view as a separate document on the Company's website, along with a summary of key sustainability metrics.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Company's Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

In accordance with Rule 4.1.14R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company has also published a copy of the Annual Report prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

