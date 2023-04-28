Anzeige
Freitag, 28.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
28.04.23
09:04 Uhr
1,548 Euro
-0,001
-0,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.04.2023 | 08:31
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

DJ Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report 28-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 April 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Publication of 2022 Annual Report and Accounts & Sustainability Report

Gulf Keystone has today issued its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 ("the Annual Report"). The Annual Report is now available on the Company's website: www.gulfkeystone.com.

The Annual Report includes Gulf Keystone's 2022 Sustainability Report, which is also available to view as a separate document on the Company's website, along with a summary of key sustainability metrics.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Company's Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

In accordance with Rule 4.1.14R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company has also published a copy of the Annual Report prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 240034 
EQS News ID:  1619009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
