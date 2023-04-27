FinWise Bank: FinWise Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

- Net Income of $3.9 million for First Quarter of 2023-

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.29 for First Quarter of 2023-

MURRAY, Utah, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) ("FinWise" or the "Company"), parent company of FinWise Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loan originations were $0.9 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $2.5 billion for the first quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $12.1 million, compared to $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $13.0 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Net Income was $3.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $9.4 million for the first quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.29 for the quarter, compared to $0.49 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $0.70 for the first quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio was 52.5%, compared to 45.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 36.7% for the first quarter of the prior year

Annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 11.1%, compared to 19.1% in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 31.4% in the first quarter of the prior year

Asset quality remained solid with a non-performing loans to total loans ratio of 0.2%



"We continued to leverage our resilient, differentiated and diverse business model to effectively navigate the challenging macroeconomic backdrop," said Kent Landvatter, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. "We remain laser focused on balancing the trade-off between loan growth and credit quality while managing capital prudently. As we look ahead, we anticipate industry-wide slowdown in loan originations to persist as we move through 2023. We will also continue to source new business opportunities, and invest for future growth while striving to maintain a strong capital and liquidity position. While this approach is expected to have an impact on our results in the current year, we believe it will enable us to emerge even stronger when the economy improves. We also believe these efforts will result in the creation of shareholder value over time."





Selected Financial Data For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Net Income $ 3,861 $ 6,545 $ 9,434 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.49 $ 0.70 Return on average assets 3.8 % 6.6 % 9.4 % Return on average equity 11.1 % 19.1 % 31.4 % Yield on loans 17.24 % 19.04 % 17.74 % Cost of deposits 3.18 % 1.98 % 0.79 % Net interest margin 12.51 % 14.27 % 13.37 % Efficiency ratio(1) 52.5 % 45.6 % 36.7 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 11.26 $ 10.95 $ 9.77 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets(2) 32.6 % 34.9 % 29.4 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 24.0 % 25.1 % 19.1 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. We believe this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is defined as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder's equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders' equity is the same as total shareholders' equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Net Income

Net income was $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to lower gain on sale, lower strategic program fees, and increased interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a reduction in non-interest expense and lower provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to an increase in the Bank's deposit rates being paid to customers and lower average loans held for sale balances, partially offset by a shift in the Company's mix of loans held for sale to those yielding higher rates, an increase in rates on our variable rate loans, and a continued rise in interest rates being paid on the Company's cash balances at the Federal Reserve.

Loan originations totaled $0.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023, down from $1.2 billion for the prior quarter and $2.5 billion for the prior year period.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 12.51% compared to 14.27% for the prior quarter and 13.37% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to a reduction in average balances in the Company's loans held for sale portfolio along with a shift in the Company's deposit portfolio mix from lower costing deposits to higher costing deposits, partially offset by an increase in average balances in the Company's loans held for investment portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company's provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in strategic program loans held for investment and lower net charge-offs.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Noninterest income: Strategic Program fees $ 3,685 $ 4,487 $ 6,623 Gain on sale of loans 187 4,163 5,052 SBA loan servicing fees 591 547 387 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (85 ) 430 (398 ) Other miscellaneous income 149 148 18 Total noninterest income $ 4,527 $ 9,775 $ 11,682



Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter and $11.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was partly due to a reduction in gain on sale of loans primarily attributable to the Company's decision to focus on interest income from the guaranteed portion of SBA loans the Company originates rather than on gain on sale income and lower strategic program fees resulting from a decline in loan origination volumes as well as a decrease in fair value of the Company's investment in Business Funding Group, LLC ("BFG"). The prior quarter gain on sale of loans also included a one time adjustment of $2.3 million for the establishment of a Loan Trailing Fee asset.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,257 $ 5,805 $ 6,953 Professional services 1,474 1,609 633 Occupancy and equipment expenses 712 843 352 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (253 ) 779 (59 ) Other operating expenses 1,550 1,184 1,169 Total noninterest expense $ 8,740 $ 10,220 $ 9,048



Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $10.2 million for the prior quarter and $9.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a recovery on the Company's SBA servicing asset in the first quarter of 2023 which did not occur in the prior quarter as well as a decrease in salaries and employee benefits related to lower accruals for performance bonuses. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company's strategic lending program and reduced accruals for performance bonuses, partially offset by an increase in professional services primarily from consulting fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 52.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 45.6% for the prior quarter and 36.7% for the prior year period.



Tax Rate

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.1% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 27.3% for the prior quarter and 25.4% for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

The Company's total assets were $442.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase from $400.8 million as of December 31, 2022 and $424.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposits utilized to fund the Company's loan portfolio and cash. The increase in total assets compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in deposits utilized to fund the Company's held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits and cash utilized to fund the Company's held for sale loan portfolio.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 178,663 60.0 % $ 145,172 55.8 % $ 127,778 46.9 % Commercial, non real estate 17,890 6.0 % 11,484 4.4 % 3,285 1.2 % Residential real estate 30,994 10.4 % 37,815 14.5 % 30,772 11.3 % Strategic Program loans 46,806 15.7 % 47,848 18.4 % 101,819 37.4 % Commercial real estate 17,022 5.7 % 12,063 4.7 % 4,187 1.5 % Consumer 6,351 2.1 % 5,808 2.2 % 4,711 1.7 % Total period end loans $ 297,726 100.00 % $ 260,190 100.0 % $ 272,552 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 include $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $1.0 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 include $75.9 million, $49.5 million and $53.2 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $6.9 million, $8.5 million and $13.8 million, respectively.

Total loans receivable as of March 31, 2023 was $297.7 million, an increase from $260.2 million and $272.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances, commercial loan balances and commercial real estate loan balances, partially offset by decreases in Strategic Program loan balances.

The following table shows the Company's deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ? 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 ($s in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 79,930 28.3 % $ 78,817 32.5 % $ 127,330 45.9 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 42,030 14.8 % 50,746 20.8 % 7,919 2.8 % Savings 7,963 2.8 % 8,289 3.4 % 7,089 2.6 % Money market 12,993 4.6 % 10,882 4.5 % 53,434 19.3 % Time certificates of deposit 140,276 49.5 % 94,264 38.8 % 81,688 29.4 % Total period end deposits $ 283,192 100.0 % $ 242,998 100.0 % $ 277,460 100.0 %



Total deposits as of March 31, 2023 increased to $283.2 million from $243.0 million and $277.5 million as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily due to increases in brokered CDs which were primarily utilized for short term funding needs of the Company. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022 is primarily due to HSA deposits from Lively, Inc., a technology focused Health Savings Account provider. The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and money markets as of March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022 is primarily due to decreases in deposit reserve account balances related to the Company's strategic programs.

Total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 increased $3.9 million to $144.4 million from $140.5 million at December 31, 2022. Compared to March 31, 2022, total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 increased $19.4 million from $125.0 million. The increase from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was primarily due to the Company's net income, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company's share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

? As of 2022 Capital Ratios 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage Ratio 24.0 % 25.1 % 19.1 % 9.0 %



The Bank's capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of March 31, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

As of March 31, 2023, the Company has repurchased a total of 143,573 shares for $1.4 million under the Company's share repurchase program announced in August 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023. The impact of adoption as required by the standard was a one-time reduction to retained earnings of $0.2 million, net of the deferred tax impact. The Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"), formerly referred to as the Allowance for Loan Losses, increased on the effective date by $0.3 million and the reserve for unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, increased by a de minimis amount, as a result of the adoption of CECL. Subsequent to adoption, the Company records adjustments to its ACL and reserve for unfunded commitments through the provision for credit losses in the consolidated statements of income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.7 million.

Nonperforming loans were $0.7 million or 0.2% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $0.4 million or 0.1% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2022 and $0.7 million, or 0.2% of total loans receivable, as of March 31, 2022. As noted above, the provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the provision for loan losses of $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year period. The Company's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 4.0% as of March 31, 2023 compared to the Company's allowance for loan losses to total loans of 4.6% as of December 31, 2022 and 3.7% as of March 31, 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company's net charge-offs were $2.9 million, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $2.8 million for the prior year period. The decrease in net charge-offs compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower net charge-offs related to retained strategic programs. The change in net charge-offs compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net charge-offs related to SBA loans.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ?($s in thousands) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses: Beginning Balance $ 11,985 $ 11,968 $ 9,855 Impact of ASU 2016-13 Adoption 257 - - Adjusted Beginning Balance 12,242 11,968 9,855 Provision for Credit Losses 2,668 3,202 2,947 Charge offs SBA (140 ) - (31 ) Commercial, non real estate - - - Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans (3,025 ) (3,440 ) (2,878 ) Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - (62 ) - Recoveries SBA 5 9 - Commercial, non real estate - - 1 Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans 284 244 93 Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - 64 - Ending Balance $ 12,034 $ 11,985 $ 9,987 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Nonperforming loans $ 740 $ 356 $ 658 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Net charge offs to average loans 4.0 % 4.9 % 3.8 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment 4.4 % 5.1 % 5.0 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 4.0 % 4.6 % 3.7 % Net charge offs $ 2,876 $ 3,185 $ 2,815



About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands)

? As of 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 384 $ 386 $ 414 Interest-bearing deposits 105,225 100,181 116,232 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,609 100,567 116,646 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,880 14,292 10,986 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 449 449 449 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 25,413 23,589 73,805 Loans receivable, net 260,221 224,217 189,549 Premises and equipment, net 9,198 9,478 4,531 Accrued interest receivable 2,174 1,818 1,347 Deferred taxes, net 1,319 1,167 1,788 SBA servicing asset, net 5,284 5,210 5,225 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 4,500 4,800 5,400 Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets 4,855 5,041 7,178 Other assets 9,397 10,152 7,580 Total assets $ 442,299 $ 400,780 $ 424,484 ? LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 79,930 $ 78,817 $ 127,330 Interest-bearing 203,262 164,181 150,130 Total deposits 283,192 242,998 277,460 Accrued interest payable 117 54 39 Income taxes payable, net 2,511 1,077 3,411 PPP Liquidity Facility 283 314 952 Operating lease liabilities 6,781 7,020 7,386 Other liabilities 5,062 8,858 10,281 Total liabilities 297,946 260,321 299,529 ? Shareholders' equity Common Stock 13 13 13 Additional paid-in-capital 54,827 54,614 54,915 Retained earnings 89,513 85,832 70,027 Total shareholders' equity 144,353 140,459 124,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 442,299 $ 400,780 $ 424,484





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,342 $ 12,440 $ 13,156 Interest on securities 72 73 39 Other interest income 987 757 28 Total interest income 13,401 13,270 13,223 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,295 624 261 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility - - 1 Total interest expense 1,295 624 262 Net interest income 12,106 12,646 12,961 Provision for credit losses(1) 2,668 3,202 2,947 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,438 9,444 10,014 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 3,685 4,487 6,623 Gain on sale of loans, net 187 4,163 5,052 SBA loan servicing fees 591 547 387 Change in fair value on investment in BFG (85 ) 430 (398 ) Other miscellaneous income 149 148 18 Total non-interest income 4,527 9,775 11,682 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,257 5,805 6,953 Professional services 1,474 1,609 633 Occupancy and equipment expenses 712 843 352 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (253 ) 779 (59 ) Other operating expenses 1,550 1,184 1,169 Total non-interest expense 8,740 10,220 9,048 Income before income tax expense 5,225 8,999 12,648 Provision for income taxes 1,364 2,454 3,214 Net income $ 3,861 $ 6,545 $ 9,434 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.74 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.49 $ 0.70 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,708,326 12,740,933 12,777,237 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,172,288 13,218,403 13,567,311 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,824,572 12,831,345 12,788,810 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The 2022 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($s in thousands; Unaudited)

? For the Three Months Ended ? 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 88,038 $ 987 4.55 % $ 78,619 $ 757 3.85 % $ 79,855 $ 28 0.14 % Investment securities 14,142 72 2.07 % 14,414 73 2.03 % 11,263 39 1.39 % Loans held for sale 31,041 3,061 39.99 % 43,751 3,990 36.48 % 94,610 6,765 28.60 % Loans held for investment 259,383 9,281 14.51 % 217,619 8,450 15.53 % 202,052 6,391 12.65 % Total interest earning assets 392,604 13,401 13.84 % 354,403 13,270 14.98 % 387,780 13,223 13.64 % Non-interest earning assets 22,813 21,208 13,794 Total assets $ 415,417 $ 375,611 $ 401,574 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 41,532 $ 385 3.76 % $ 44,115 $ 375 3.40 % $ 6,344 $ 14 0.88 % Savings 8,313 10 0.50 % 7,605 5 0.26 % 6,678 1 0.06 % Money market accounts 12,089 58 1.96 % 15,109 45 1.19 % 31,889 22 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 103,225 842 3.31 % 59,273 199 1.34 % 87,626 224 1.02 % Total deposits 165,159 1,295 3.18 % 126,102 624 1.98 % 132,537 261 0.79 % Other borrowings 297 - 0.35 % 330 - 0.35 % 985 1 0.41 % Total interest bearing liabilities 165,456 1,295 3.18 % 126,432 624 1.97 % 133,522 262 0.79 % Non-interest bearing deposits 91,701 96,581 137,750 Non-interest bearing liabilities 16,602 17,164 11,553 Shareholders' equity 141,658 135,434 118,749 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 415,417 375,611 $ 401,574 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 12,106 10.67 % $ 12,646 13.01 % $ 12,961 12.85 % Net interest margin 12.51 % 14.27 % 13.37 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 237.29 % 280.31 % 290.42 %

Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were $0.6 million, $0.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively.





FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

As of and for the Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2022 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 908,190 $ 1,219,851 $ 2,511,306 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 13,401 $ 13,270 $ 13,223 Interest expense 1,295 624 262 Net interest income 12,106 12,646 12,961 Provision for credit losses 2,668 3,202 2,947 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,438 9,444 10,014 Non-interest income 4,527 9,775 11,682 Non-interest expense 8,740 10,220 9,048 Provision for income taxes 1,364 2,454 3,214 Net income 3,861 6,545 9,434 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 442,299 $ 400,779 $ 424,484 Cash and cash equivalents 105,609 100,567 116,646 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,880 14,292 10,986 Loans receivable, net 260,221 224,217 189,549 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 25,413 23,589 73,805 SBA servicing asset, net 5,284 5,210 5,225 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 4,500 4,800 5,400 Deposits 283,192 242,998 277,460 PPP Liquidity Facility 283 314 952 Total shareholders' equity 144,353 140,459 124,955 Tangible shareholders' equity (1) 144,353 140,459 124,955 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.74 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.49 $ 0.70 Book value per share $ 11.26 $ 10.95 $ 9.77 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 11.26 $ 10.95 $ 9.77 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,708,326 12,740,933 12,777,237 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,172,288 13,218,403 13,567,311 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,824,572 12,831,345 12,788,810 Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 32.6 % 34.9 % 29.4 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 32.6 % 34.9 % 29.4 % Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 24.0 % 25.1 % 19.1 %

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is defined as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder's equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee asset as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders' equity is the same as total shareholders' equity as of each of the dates indicated.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures