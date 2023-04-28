Anzeige
28.04.2023
EDX Medical Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 28

28 April 2023

EDX Medical Group Plc

("EDX Medical" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 281,250,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The above figure of 281,250,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

EDX Medical PLC
Mike Hudson
Tel: 07812345301

Peterhouse:
Guy Miller
Tel: 020 7220 9795

Media House International,
Ramsay Smith
Tel: +44 (0) 7788 414856:

email: ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk

