International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Moves Forward In Artificial Intelligence AI Sector

IDVV is pleased to announce its progress in the acquisition of WITech and SF Corp, which have been completed ahead of schedule. As the company enters the AI sector, it is combining the strengths and capabilities of both acquisitions.

WITech brings several technologies that utilize AI and automation to generate quality content with minimal human involvement. Meanwhile, SF Corp has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies that cater to various industries, including Automotive, Medical, Robotics, and Financial.

IDVV has consolidated both acquisitions into a wholly-owned subsidiary called WITech. The recent acquisitions, particularly SF Corp, have resulted in an immediate revenue stream for IDVV. The company is working to merge the technologies of both acquisitions to create additional AI products for marketing and professional industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness.

To validate its strategy, the company has started testing its approach with HayCap, a residential and commercial lender focused primarily on fix-and-flip properties in several states. Through this initiative, the client has increased its presence and sales, indicating the potential of WITech's AI strategy.

IDVV plans to bring on board several additional clients in May and June 2023 to develop strategies for various industries such as Legal, Medical, Financial, Real Estate, and Health & Wellness. The company aims to develop and test strategies in each sector before opening up its services to additional clients.

Furthermore, IDVV is currently in talks with several other AI-based companies to keep up with the fast-paced growth of the sector. The company intends to acquire not only companies holding technology but also those with existing revenue. IDVV aims to make several acquisitions throughout the remainder of 2023.

Relevant information on how AI is changing several industries

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has brought about significant transformations in various industries, revolutionizing the way people work, communicate, and live. Among these industries are marketing, legal, lending, and medical. The rise of AI-powered content creation tools has enabled businesses to produce high-quality content in a more efficient and faster manner.

In the marketing industry, AI has become a crucial tool in generating personalized and targeted content that resonates with a specific audience. By analyzing vast amounts of data such as search queries, social media interactions, and customer behavior, AI-powered content creation tools can generate content tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers. Additionally, AI can also automate content creation processes, resulting in cost and time savings.

Similarly, the legal industry has also benefited from AI-powered content creation tools. Lawyers and legal professionals can now automate the process of document review, contract analysis, and legal research, enabling them to work more efficiently. Moreover, AI-powered contract review tools can identify potential legal issues, enabling lawyers to review and revise documents quickly and efficiently.

In the lending industry, AI algorithms are being utilized to automate the loan underwriting process. AI can analyze credit history, income, employment status, and other relevant factors, enabling lenders to determine creditworthiness and the likelihood of loan repayment. This not only speeds up the underwriting process but also reduces the risk of defaults and loan losses.

AI-powered content creation tools have also brought significant benefits to the medical industry. AI can analyze vast amounts of patient data such as medical records, test results, and other health-related information, enabling medical professionals to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide patients with personalized support and guidance, freeing up healthcare providers to focus on delivering high-quality care.

In conclusion, the use of AI-powered content creation tools has transformed various industries, enabling businesses to produce high-quality content more efficiently and faster. As AI continues to evolve, it is expected to bring even more innovative and impactful applications in content creation across a wide range of industries.

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com .

