EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Contacts:
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR Chris Sikora
+1 330 490-4498 +1 330 490-4242 michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com
DRAFT - 4/27/23
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
April 27, 2023
Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting
HUDSON, Ohio - Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting.
The following directors were elected to the company's board by shareholders:
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf
DN-C
###
PR_23-4096
28.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1621185 28.04.2023 CET/CEST