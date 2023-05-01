Alcon innovations featured in approximately 180 abstracts across cataract, glaucoma, refractive, visualization and ocular health 1

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will once again have the largest surgical ophthalmic presence at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2023 Annual Meeting, taking place May 5-8 in San Diego. The company is proud to have the benefits of its innovations featured in more studies than ever in its history.1 Alcon will showcase product updates that drive efficiencies for ophthalmologists and staff, and host events with surgeons sharing their real-world experiences. Alcon ASCRS event information and registration is available at MyAlconatASCRS.com.

"The pace of innovation happening across eye care is extraordinary, and as the industry leader, we are excited to be leading the charge at ASCRS 2023," said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. "As a testament to our commitment to groundbreaking research and innovation, we're excited to have a significant presence at ASCRS that underscores how our products are changing the lives of patients and surgeons alike."

Clinical studies continue to demonstrate benefits of Clareon Collection of intraocular lenses (IOLs). A study from Micheletti et. al. evaluates a head-to-head comparison of distance and intermediate vision of Clareon monofocal IOL and TECNIS Eyhance* monofocal IOL. The study concludes that Clareon monofocal IOLs provided excellent distance and comparable intermediate vision that was non-inferior to TECNIS Eyhance monofocal IOLs.2 Dr. J. Morgan Micheletti will be presenting his full findings on May 6 from 11:09-11:14 a.m., during the "Cataract IOLs-Monofocal/Extended Depth of Focus II session," Upper Level, Room 4.2

Additional data on Alcon IOLs will be presented, including:9-10

Prospective Analysis of PanOptix Satisfaction and Higher Order Aberrations in Patients with Prior Myopic Laser Vision Correction, Presented by Dr. Brett H. Mueller II (May 6, 9:05-9:10 a.m.)

Satisfaction and Higher Order Aberrations in Patients with Prior Myopic Laser Vision Correction, Presented by Dr. Brett H. Mueller II (May 6, 9:05-9:10 a.m.) Evaluation of Refractive Stability and Binocular Visual Acuity in a New Monofocal Hydrophobic Acrylic Intraocular Lens, Presented by Dr. Clayton Blehm (May 6, 1:45-1:50)

ARGOS Biometer is now connected to NGENUITY 1.5, enabling surgeons to conduct 3D digital image-guided cataract surgery, increasing workflow efficiency and precision.3-8ARGOS biometry measurements and images can now be imported to NGENUITY 1.5, enabling cataract surgeons to precisely overlay incision location, capsulorhexis, IOL centration and toric alignment.Now available in the U.S., the open-platform NGENUITY 1.5 offers superior visualizationand includes usability, color, contrast and magnification enhancements.4,† NGENUITY 1.5 will be featured at Alcon Booth #2111.

Data will be presented at ASCRS demonstrating how surgeons benefit from using ARGOS and NGENUITY in their practices:11-13

Comparison Trial Evaluating Axial Lengths and Predicted Spherical Equivalents of Three Biometers, Presented by Dr. Sam Multack (Electronic Poster)

Comparing Refractive Outcomes of a Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography Biometer and an Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry Biometer, Presented by Dr. Clayton G. Blehm (May 6, 3:35-3:40 p.m.)

Development of Phototoxic Maculopathy as a Function of Coaxial Illumination Intensity in Diabetic Patients at the Time of Cataract Surgery, Presented by Lopa S Shah (May 6, 4:20-4:25 p.m.)

New data on the Hydrus Microstent reinforce significant intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction in glaucoma patients with higher baseline IOP compared to those who receive cataract surgery alone.14 Dr. Cathleen McCabe will present these new findings from a randomized, controlled clinical trial on May 6 from 2:27-2:32 p.m. These new findings are derived from the HORIZON 5-year trial resultswhich had previously demonstrated that the Hydrus Microstent offers long-term glaucoma medication reduction and reduction of IOP.14 Surgeons can learn more about the Hydrus Microstent and Alcon pharmaceutical glaucoma products at booth #2111.

Additional data supporting Alcon innovation in cataract glaucoma patients include:15-16

Clinical Outcomes of a Non-Diffractive Extended Depth-of-Focus IOL in Eyes with Glaucoma, Presented by Dr. Tanner J. Ferguson (May 6, 8:00-8:05 a.m.)

Visual Performance of a Trifocal IOL in Subjects with Open-Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Concurrent Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Presented by Dr. Steven D. Vold (May 6, 1:50-1:55 p.m.)

Evidence supports that phacoemulsification in cataract surgery with CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY allows surgeons to operate at a more physiological IOP with excellent anterior chamber stability and surgical efficiency.17 A study by Vaishali Vasavada showed that rise of IOP to baseline following occlusion break response was faster with ACTIVE SENTRY handpiece as compared to traditional handpiece when using the CENTURION Vision System.17 The full study will be presented on Sunday, May 7 at 1:45 pm.

Additional data on CENTURION with ACTIVE SENTRY include:18-20

Improved Surgical Times Using Active Sentry Hand Piece on the Centurion Cataract System, a Randomized Controlled Trial, Presented by Julio Echegoyen, MD, ABO (On-Demand Electronic Poster, May 5, 8:05-8:10 p.m.)

Surge and Capsule Dynamics during Phacoemulsification using an Adjustable Compliance Mechanical Eye Model, Presented by Dr. Jaime Zacharias (May 7, 4:45-4:50 p.m.)

Evaluation of Early Changes of the Anterior Vitreous Interface after Cataract Surgery, Using Low-Pressure Settings Determined by OCT, Presented by Hugo A. Scarfone, MD; Emilia Carolina C. Rodriguez, MD (May 6, 8:05-8:10 a.m.)

Additional educational opportunities and experiences for surgeons will be available at the Alcon booth #2111. For information on Alcon events and news at ASCRS, please visit MyAlconatASCRS.com.

About Clareon IOLs and Delivery Systems

The family of Clareon intraocular lenses (IOLs) includes the Clareon Aspheric Hydrophobic Acrylic and Clareon Aspheric Toric IOLs, the Clareon PanOptix Trifocal Hydrophobic IOL, Clareon PanOptix Toric, Clareon Vivity Extended Vision Hydrophobic Posterior Chamber IOL and Clareon Vivity Toric IOLs. Each of these IOLs is indicated for visual correction of aphakia in adult patients following cataract surgery. In addition, the Clareon Toric IOLs are indicated to correct pre-existing corneal astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery. The Clareon PanOptix lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity with a reduced need for eyeglasses, compared to a monofocal IOL. The Clareon Vivity lens mitigates the effects of presbyopia by providing an extended depth of focus. Compared to an aspheric monofocal IOL, the lens provides improved intermediate and near visual acuity while maintaining comparable distance visual acuity. All of these IOLs are intended for placement in the capsular bag. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting any IOL in a patient with any of the conditions described in the Directions for Use that accompany each IOL. Prior to surgery, physicians should provide prospective patients with a copy of the Patient Information Brochure available from Alcon, informing them of possible risks and benefits associated with these IOLs. Reference the Directions for Use labelling for each IOL for a complete listing of indications, warnings and precautions.

About ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance

ARGOS is a non-invasive, non-contact biometer based on Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT). The device is intended to acquire ocular measurements as well as perform calculations to determine the appropriate intraocular lens (IOL) power and type for implantation during intraocular lens placement. Please refer to the ARGOS User Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, optical and technical specifications, as well as a complete list of warnings and precautions.

About NGENUITY3D Visualization System

The NGENUITY 3D Visualization System consists of a 3D stereoscopic, high-definition digital video camera and workstation to provide magnified stereoscopic images of objects during micro-surgery. It acts as an adjunct to the surgical microscope during surgery displaying real-time images or images from recordings. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

About Hydrus Microstent

Roughly the size of an eyelash, the Hydrus Microstent is a next-generation MIGS device designed to reduce eye pressure by reestablishing flow through Schlemm's canal, the eye's natural outflow pathway. When placed in the canal during minimally invasive microsurgery, the device restores the flow of fluid in the eye, using a Tri-Modal mechanism of action: the Hydrus Microstent dilates and scaffolds Schlemm's canal to augment outflow of aqueous humor from the anterior chamber. It maintains an opening through the trabecular meshwork from the anterior chamber into Schlemm's canal. Its length spans approximately 90 degrees of the canal to provide consistent access to multiple fluid collector channels in the eye. Approved by the FDA in August 2018 for use in conjunction with cataract surgery, the Hydrus Microstent is one of the most rigorously researched and thoroughly studied MIGS devices.

About CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY

The CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY is indicated for emulsification, separation, irrigation, and aspiration of cataracts, residual cortical material and lens epithelial cells, vitreous aspiration and cutting associated with anterior vitrectomy, bipolar coagulation, and intraocular lens injection. Appropriate use of CENTURION Vision System parameters and accessories is important for successful procedures. Please refer to the CENTURION Operator's Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, as well as a complete list of contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

** Compared to analog microscopes, including the Leica Proveo 8 and Zeiss OPMI LUMERA® 700 scopes.

† Specified performance was achieved at maximum system magnification with an aperture setting of 30% open and viewing distance of 1.2 meters.

