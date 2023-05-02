Bootleggers Lodge: Internationally Renowned Michelin-Starred Chef to Guest Star in the Northwoods

Swedish Chef Håkan Thörnström Takes Over for a Two-Night Event at Bootleggers Lodge in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / In a first for Northern Wisconsin, globally recognized Chef Håkan Thörnström is traveling from Sweden to bring a world-class culinary experience to Bootleggers Lodge in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. The two-night special event, in which Thörnström will serve as guest chef, will take place on Thursday, May 18, and Friday, May 19, at the fine dining restaurant on Lake Nokomis.

Chef Thörnström was the owner of Thörnström Kök (Thörnström Kitchen) in Gothenburg, Sweden, which opened in 1997. The restaurant held a prestigious Michelin Star for 10 years from 2011 to 2021. The chef also founded Thörnströms Private Room and Studio Thörnström in Gothenberg. Thörnström has been designated the Nobel Prize Dinner chef, served as chef for the Swedish Royal family, received many awards within Sweden and internationally, and been featured in international competitions, shows and documentaries.

"We're honored and excited to welcome Chef Thörnström to Bootleggers Lodge. It's our goal to develop menus and create opportunities that elevate the culinary experience for locals and visitors in the Northwoods, and Chef Thörnström's visit is an example of what we hope to bring to the community," said Chef Maja Holcomb, Head Chef of Bootleggers Lodge.

During Thörnström's visit, each night will feature a six-course meal of traditional Swedish fare, made with the finest, Wisconsin-sourced ingredients.

"I'm looking forward to visiting a local community in this part of the Midwestern United States and executing a menu that brings together the best of Nordic traditions with some of Wisconsin's culture imbedded," said Chef Thörnström. "Above all, food brings people together and we hope to bring a memorable experience to Bootleggers Lodge and to this community."

Tickets for the May 18 and May 19 special event with Chef Thörnström are $150 per guest (plus tax and gratuity), which includes the six-course meal plus Chef-selected wine pairings. Reservations are limited and can be made by calling (715) 453-7971 or emailing reservations@bootleggers-lodge.com.

Bootleggers Lodge, which came under new ownership in 2021, is a lakeside log cabin restaurant that boasts a long history in the Northwoods going back to the 1920s. For many years, it thrived as Phil's Northwoods Resort when it became a staple for many Wisconsin families who returned for summer vacations year after year. Later, it was purchased and opened as Bootleggers Supper Club, a beloved local supper club for more than two decades. Today, Bootleggers Lodge offers fine, seasonal American fare in a beautifully reimagined, rustic space that features breathtaking, 180-degree views of Lake Nokomis. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @bootleggerslodgewi.

