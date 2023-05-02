Unterföhring (ots) -It's nothing but ... the Rap! In "The Voice Rap" drehen sich die roten Stühle erstmals ausschließlich für Rapper:innen. Das Spin-off läuft parallel zu "The Voice of Germany" im zweiten Halbjahr 2023 auf ProSieben und auf Joyn.Zwei erfahrene Rap-Coaches stellen in den Blind Auditions von "The Voice Rap" ihre eigenen Teams zusammen. Das Rap-Talent, das am meisten überzeugt, zieht schließlich mit seinem Coach ins Halbfinale von "The Voice of Germany" ein und kann die 13. Staffel von TVOG sogar gewinnen.Bewerben kann man sich ab sofort unter https://www.the-voice-of-germany.de/bewerben (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.the-voice-of-germany.de%2Fbewerben&data=05%7C01%7CKatrin.Dietz%40seven.one%7C2f979b6b03e94e1cd58508db44c59c10%7C3825a6f324cb47d48aa235d3e5891324%7C1%7C0%7C638179387762201761%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2Fm1MAK3mL5D88%2FLKRNoAbGmVrPONotz21%2B05mu9de6k%3D&reserved=0). Produziert wird "The Voice Rap" von Bildergarten Entertainment, Original Format by ITV Studios Netherlands.Pressekontakt:Katrin DietzCommunication & PRUnit Show & Comedyphone: +49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1154email: Katrin.Dietz@seven.onePhoto Production & EditingNadine Vadersphone: +49 (0) 151 40 65 55 18email: Nadine.Vaders@seven.oneOriginal-Content von: The Voice of Germany, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/102110/5499218