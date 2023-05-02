GMO GlobalSign Receives Provisional Certification for TX-RAMP

Top identity solution provider's managed PKI products now available to Texas agencies, higher education institutions and community colleges

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / GMO GlobalSign K.K. (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it has been granted provisional certification status for TX-RAMP. TX-RAMP is the state of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) program delivering technology solutions to state and local government entities.

The 18-month certification granted to GMO GlobalSign enables the organization to sell its Managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) offering throughout the state of Texas. GMO GlobalSign provides the solutions, automation technologies, and expertise organizations need to deploy digital certificates to secure websites and networks, protect intellectual property and brand reputation, and control access to corporate resources. TX-RAMP requirements apply to state agencies, institutions of higher education, and public community colleges. Cloud providers such as GMO GlobalSign are required to demonstrate compliance with TX-RAMPs security criteria to receive and maintain a certification for a cloud-based product or service.

"Texas recognizes how critical it is to deliver secure products and services to its plethora of state agencies, higher education institutions and other local government entities," said Michael Trotta, Director of U.S. Sales, GMO GlobalSign. "As a top digital certificate authority and provider of identity solutions, we are very pleased for the opportunity to build relationships with Texas agencies to provider premier PKI solutions, from securing websites and servers, creating trusted digital signatures for documents to secure email solutions and replacing passwords with multi-factor authentication for users, machines and devices."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, Inc, a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

