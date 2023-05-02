Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -5

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity 02-May-2023 / 17:40 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE RESTRICTED AND ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

2 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Equity Raise to strengthen the Company's balance sheet

Further to the Company's announcements on 14 April 2023 and 2 May 2023, Superdry today announces its intention to issue 15,700,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at 76.3 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP12m (the "Equity Raise").

The Equity Raise will comprise a placing (the "Placing") and a separate retail offer (the "REX Retail Offer") of New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price.

Julian Dunkerton (Superdry's Founder and Chief Executive Officer) has agreed to underwrite the Equity Raise in its entirety at the Issue Price. The Company is, however, launching the Placing and REX Retail Offer to facilitate broader participation in the Equity Raise from its shareholder base and other institutional investors. The Placing and REX Retail Offer will comprise 15,700,000 New Ordinary Shares in aggregate.

Further details of the Equity Raise

It is intended that the Equity Raise will result in the Company raising total gross proceeds of approximately GBP12m. The total number of New Ordinary Shares will represent, in aggregate, approximately 19.1 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital. The Issue Price of 76.3 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a discount of approximately 9.9 percent to the closing share price of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement.

The Placing, which is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), will be launched immediately following the release of this announcement. The Bookbuild is expected to close at 17:00 on 3 May 2023. Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum") are acting as joint bookrunners (together, the "Banks") in respect of the Placing.

The number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Placing (the "Placing Shares") and the number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the REX Retail Offer (the "REX Retail Offer Shares") will be determined following the close of the Bookbuild.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, together being the "Announcement"). The REX Retail Offer Shares will be subscribed for on the basis of the terms and conditions of the REX Retail Offer, rather than pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in the Appendix to this Announcement. A separate announcement will be made regarding the REX Retail Offer and its terms.

Superdry acknowledges that it is seeking to issue New Ordinary Shares amounting to approximately 19.1% of its existing issued ordinary share capital on a non-pre-emptive basis. The Company, having consulted with its major shareholders following its trading update of 14 April 2023, proposes the Placing and REX Retail Offer to provide an opportunity for institutional and UK retail shareholders to take part in the Equity Raise.

The Board's unanimous view is that the Equity Raise is in the best interest of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in Superdry.

Reasons for the Equity Raise

Superdry continues to pursue its turnaround plan in the face of a challenging consumer landscape. The brand is recovering well, and the Company is making strong progress towards being the "#1 sustainable style destination". However, this strategic transformation needs to be underpinned by a strong and stable balance sheet and, as a result, as well as actively managing its near-term working capital needs, the Company is engaged in various initiatives to deliver that strengthened position:

-- As announced on 22 March 2023, the Company has agreed, subject to certain conditions, to dispose of itsIP assets in certain countries within the Asia Pacific ("APAC") region for USD50 million USD (GBP34 million net aftertransaction costs and taxation). This sale constitutes a Class 1 transaction under the Financial ConductAuthority's ("FCA") Listing Rules and is therefore conditional on the approval of Superdry's shareholders. TheCompany currently anticipates sending shareholders a circular in respect of the disposal in May 2023;

-- The Company has identified over GBP35 million of annualised cost reduction through estate optimisation,minimising store costs, range reductions, logistics and distribution savings and procurement improvements, thedelivery of which will entail certain capital investments. The Company expects these savings to be fully realisedby the end of FY24, with the costs to achieve them primarily incurred in calendar year 2023;

-- Implementing significant working capital practice improvements across payables, receivables andinventory; and

-- As announced on 25 April 2023, the Company has agreed amendments to its financing facility, pursuant towhich its lender, Bantry Bay, has agreed to increase the borrowing availability level under its asset-backedfacility until completion of the previously announced sale of the APAC business.

Assuming receipt of the APAC IP assets disposal proceeds and the gross proceeds of the Equity Raise, the Company expects, under its working capital base case, to operate within its existing facilities over the next 12 months. The Company is currently undertaking a working capital exercise, including a reasonable downside case, as part of the Class 1 process in connection with the APAC disposal but this has not yet concluded.

The Company therefore believes that the Equity Raise, along with the suite of measures above, will provide the stable base necessary to underpin future success.

Details of the Placing

Peel Hunt and Liberum will commence the Bookbuild immediately following the release of this Announcement.

The Appendix to this Announcement sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing.

The Placing Shares and the REX Retail Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing issued ordinary shares at that time. This includes the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares and the REX Retail Offer Shares.

The number of Placing Shares will be agreed by the Banks and Superdry following the close of the Bookbuild. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the discretion of the Banks and Superdry. Details of the number of Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

Applications will be made for the Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 5 May 2023 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Banks).

The Placing and the REX Retail Offer are conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and the Banks (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

In the event that Julian Dunkerton's shareholding in the Company would equal or exceed 30% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital immediately following the Equity Raise, Superdry intends to seek a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeover Code") that would ordinarily oblige Julian Dunkerton to make a general offer for the Company (the "Rule 9 Waiver"). The Rule 9 Waiver will also require the approval of the Company's independent shareholders at a General Meeting and as a result, the Placing and REX Retail Offer would be conditional on that approval being obtained. In these circumstances, Admission would only occur following approval of the Rule 9 Waiver at the General Meeting (which would be expected to occur in June 2023).

For further information

Superdry Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Corporate Brokers Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 2074 188900 George Sellar Mike Burke Andrew Clark Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) Liberum Capital Limited +44 (0) 2031 002000 John Fishley Edward Thomas Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer of Superdry.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -2-

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN (TOGETHER, THIS "ANNOUNCEMENT") ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, THE "UNITED STATES")), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHALL NOT BE REGARDED, IN ALL THE CIRCUMSTANCES, AS BEING CALCULATED TO RESULT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE SECURITIES BECOMING AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIPTION OR PURCHASE IN HONG KONG BY PERSONS OTHER THAN THOSE LIMITED NUMBER OF PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS RECEIVING THE OFFER OR INVITATION IN HONG KONG. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE PLACING SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.

This Announcement is not for public release, publication, distribution or forwarding, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication, distribution or forwarding would be unlawful.

The securities referred to herein are being offered and sold only outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, pledged, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No offering of the securities referred to herein is being made in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or elsewhere.

The distribution of this Announcement and the Placing and/or the offer or sale of the Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company, Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum") or Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt" and, together with Liberum, the "Joint Bookrunners") or any of their respective affiliates, or any of its or their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers or agents (collectively, "Representatives") that would, or is intended to, permit an offer of the Placing Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

Persons distributing any part of this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any such action. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company, Peel Hunt and Liberum to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions.

This Announcement is directed at and is only being distributed to: (a) in member states of the European Economic Area, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") ("EU Qualified Investors"), (b) in the United Kingdom, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"), who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) are persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("UK Qualified Investors"), and (c) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (each such person in (a), (b) and (c), a "Relevant Person"). No other person should act on or rely on this Announcement. By accepting the terms of this Announcement, you represent, warrant and agree that you are a Relevant Person. This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement or the Placing relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

No offering document or prospectus has been or will be made available in any jurisdiction in connection with the matters contained or referred to in this Announcement or the Placing and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation and the EU Prospectus Regulation) to be published.

Certain statements in this Announcement are or may be forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance, strategic initiatives, objectives, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts and which are, by their nature, inherently predictive, speculative and involve risks and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about operating performance, strategic initiatives, objectives, market position, industry trends, general economic conditions, expected expenditures, expected cost savings and financial results are forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this Announcement that are not statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "risk", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "predict", "project" or words or terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors including, but not limited to, commercial, operational, economic and financial factors, that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as changes in taxation or fiscal policy, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of governments or governmental regulators, or other risk factors, such as changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including inflation, recession and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the contemplated or expressed forward-looking statements. Given those risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Announcement. Each of the Company, Liberum and Peel Hunt expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation.

Each of Liberum and Peel Hunt is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority ( "FCA"). Each of Liberum and Peel Hunt is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the Placing and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this Announcement) as a client in relation to the Placing or any other matter referred to in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for giving advice in relation to the Placing or any other matter referred to in this Announcement. Liberum is not acting for the Company with respect to the REX Retail Offer.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -3-

This Announcement is being issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by or on behalf of Liberum or Peel Hunt (apart from the responsibilities or liabilities that may be imposed by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA") or the regulatory regime established thereunder) or by their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, adequacy, fairness or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers or any other statement made or purported to be made by or on behalf of Liberum or Peel Hunt or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives in connection with the Company, the Placing Shares or the Placing and any responsibility and liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise therefor is expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Liberum or Peel Hunt or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives as to the accuracy, fairness, verification, completeness or sufficiency of the information or opinions contained in this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefor is expressly disclaimed.

The information in this Announcement may not be forwarded or distributed to any other person and may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any forwarding, distribution, reproduction or disclosure of this Announcement, in whole or in part, is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's options with respect to the Placing. Recipients of this Announcement should conduct their own investigation, evaluation and analysis of the business, data and other information described in this Announcement. This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Placing Shares. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon the disposal of the shares. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The contents of this Announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each investor or prospective investor should consult with his or her or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, business, financial or tax advice.

Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which the Company's shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company for the current or future financial periods would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company.

All offers of the Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation and the EU Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus. This Announcement is being distributed and communicated to persons in the United Kingdom only in circumstances in which section 21(1) of FSMA does not apply.

The Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing and no public offering of Placing Shares is being or will be made.

The Appendix to this Announcement sets out the terms and conditions of the Placing. By participating in the Placing, each Placee will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement (including the Appendix) in its entirety, to be participating in the Placing and making an offer to acquire and acquiring Placing Shares on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement and to be providing the representations, warranties, undertakings and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix to this Announcement. Each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in accepting the invitation to participate in the Placing.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this Announcement.

This Announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom.

Each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates may have engaged in transactions with, and provided various commercial banking, investment banking, financial advisory transactions and services in the ordinary course of their business with the Company and/or its affiliates for which they would have received customary fees and commissions. Each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates may provide such services to the Company and /or its affiliates in the future.

UK Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements") and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 'manufacturer' (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the Joint Bookrunners will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A respectively of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

EU Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any 'manufacturer' (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -4-

investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Joint Bookrunners will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

APPENDIX: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX) AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN (TOGETHER, THIS "ANNOUNCEMENT") ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHOSE ORDINARY ACTIVITIES INVOLVE THEM IN ACQUIRING, HOLDING, MANAGING AND DISPOSING OF INVESTMENTS (AS PRINCIPAL OR AGENT) FOR THE PURPOSES OF THEIR BUSINESS AND WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS AND ARE: (A) IF IN A MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA"), PERSONS WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED (THE "EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION")) ("EU QUALIFIED INVESTORS"), (B) IF IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, PERSONS WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED (THE "UK PROSPECTUS REGULATION")) WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS AND WHO FALL WITHIN THE DEFINITION OF "INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS" IN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005, AS AMENDED (THE "ORDER"), OR (II) ARE PERSONS WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) OF THE ORDER ("UK QUALIFIED INVESTORS"), AND (C) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY COMMUNICATED (EACH SUCH PERSON IN (A), (B) AND (C), A "RELEVANT PERSON").

NO OTHER PERSON SHOULD ACT OR RELY ON THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX) AND PERSONS DISTRIBUTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST SATISFY THEMSELVES THAT IT IS LAWFUL TO DO SO. BY ACCEPTING THE TERMS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT YOU REPRESENT AND AGREE THAT YOU ARE A RELEVANT PERSON. THIS APPENDIX AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX) AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN RELATE IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THIS APPENDIX) DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, THE "UNITED STATES")), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE A PROSPECTUS OR SIMILAR DOCUMENT TO BE FILED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DO NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THE PLACING SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED AND SOLD ONLY OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN RELIANCE ON REGULATION S ( "REGULATION S") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"). THE PLACING SHARES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, OR UNDER THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, PLEDGED, TAKEN UP, EXERCISED, RESOLD, TRANSFERRED OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY WITHIN, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFER OF THE PLACING SHARES IN THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM OR ELSEWHERE.

EACH PLACEE SHOULD CONSULT ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL, TAX AND RELATED ASPECTS OF ACQUIRING THE PLACING SHARES.

None of Superdry Plc (the "Company"), Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum") or Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt" and, together with Liberum, the "Joint Bookrunners") or any of its or their respective affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers or agents (collectively, "Representatives") makes any representation or warranty, express or implied to any Placees (as defined below) regarding any investment in the securities referred to in this Announcement under the laws applicable to such Placees.

Persons who are invited to and who choose to participate in the placing (the "Placing") of the Placing Shares (as defined below) by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares (including any individuals, funds or others on whose behalf a commitment to acquire Placing Shares is given) ("Placees") will (i) be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement, in its entirety; and (ii) be making such offer on the terms and conditions, and to be providing (and shall only be permitted to participate in the Placing on the basis that they have provided) the representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements, undertakings and agreements, contained in this Appendix.

In particular, each such Placee represents, warrants, acknowledges and agrees to each of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners that: 1. it is a Relevant Person and undertakes that it will acquire, hold, manage or dispose of any PlacingShares that are allocated to it for the purposes of its business only; 2. it is acquiring the Placing Shares for its own account or is acquiring the Placing Shares for an accountwith respect to which it exercises sole investment discretion and has the authority to make and does make therepresentations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgments, undertakings and agreements contained in thisAnnouncement; 3. it understands (or if acting for the account of another person, such person has confirmed that suchperson understands) the resale and transfer restrictions set out in this Announcement (including this Appendix) andthat any Placing Shares acquired by it in the Placing will not be acquired and/or subscribed for on anon-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be acquired or subscribed for with a view to their offer orresale to, persons in circumstances which may give rise to an offer of securities to the public other than an offeror resale in a member state of the EEA to EU Qualified Investors, or in the United Kingdom to UK QualifiedInvestors or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners has been given to each suchproposed offer or resale? 4. it and the person(s), if any, for whose account or benefit it is acquiring the Placing Shares are (a)outside the United States and will be outside the United States at the time the Placing Shares are acquired by itand (b) acquiring the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" in accordance with Regulation S (if acquiring thePlacing Shares for the account of one or more other persons, it has full power and authority to make therepresentations, warranties, agreements and acknowledgements herein on behalf of each such person)? 5. it understands that the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Actor with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not beoffered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in atransaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with anyapplicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States? and 6. the Company and the Joint Bookrunners will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoingrepresentations, warranties, acknowledgements and agreements.

Bookbuild

The Joint Bookrunners will today commence the bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing (the "Bookbuild") to determine demand for participation in the Placing by Placees. The book will open with immediate effect. This Appendix gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing.

The Joint Bookrunners and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuild as they may, in their absolute discretion, determine.

Details of the Placing Agreement and of the Placing Shares

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -5-

Liberum and Peel Hunt are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing. The Company has today entered into an agreement (the "Placing Agreement") with the Joint Bookrunners under which, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein, each of the Joint Bookrunners has agreed, severally and not jointly or jointly and severally, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for new ordinary shares of five pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares"), at 76.3 pence per Placing Share (the "Issue Price") in such number, if any, to be determined following completion of the Bookbuild and as may be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company and set out in the executed term sheet (the "Term Sheet") and, to the extent that any Placee defaults in paying the Issue Price (as defined below) in respect of any of the Placing Shares allocated to it (excluding, for these purposes, any Placing Shares acquired by Julian Dunkerton pursuant to his underwriting arrangements (the "Underwritten Shares")), each of the Joint Bookrunners has agreed, severally and not jointly or jointly and severally, to subscribe for such Placing Shares at the Issue Price. In the event that the Joint Bookrunners acquire Placing Shares in the Placing, they may co-ordinate disposals of such shares in accordance with applicable law and regulation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Joint Bookrunners do not propose to make any public disclosure in relation to such transactions.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of five pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares, and will be issued free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities.

The allotment and issue of the Placing Shares will be effected by way of a placing of new Ordinary Shares in the Company for non-cash consideration. Peel Hunt will subscribe for ordinary shares and redeemable preference shares in a Jersey incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("JerseyCo") for an amount approximately equal to the net proceeds of the Placing and the REX Retail Offer (less the proceeds from any Underwritten Shares). The Company will allot and issue the Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis to Placees and subscribers in the REX Retail Offer respectively in consideration for the transfer to the Company by Peel Hunt of the ordinary shares and redeemable preference shares in JerseyCo that will be issued to Peel Hunt. Following such transfer, the Company will own all of the issued ordinary and redeemable preference shares of JerseyCo, whose only asset will be its cash reserves, which will represent an amount approximately equal to the net proceeds of the Placing and the REX Retail Offer (less the proceeds from any Underwritten Shares).

The total number of Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing and REX Retail Offer shall not exceed 15,700,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 19.1 per cent. of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital.

Applications for listing and admission to trading

Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA (the "Official List") and to London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on its main market for listed securities (together, "Admission").

It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 5 May 2023 (or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners) and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time.

In the event that Julian Dunkerton's shareholding in the Company would equal or exceed 30% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital immediately following the Equity Raise, the Company intends to seek a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeover Code") that would ordinarily oblige Julian Dunkerton to make a general offer for the Company (the "Rule 9 Waiver"). The Rule 9 Waiver will also require the approval of the Company's independent shareholders at a General Meeting and as a result, the Placing would be conditional on that approval being obtained. In these circumstances, Admission and settlement of the Placing Shares would only occur following approval of the Rule 9 Waiver at the General Meeting (which would be expected to occur in June 2023).

Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing 1. Each of Liberum and Peel Hunt is acting as a joint global co-ordinator, joint bookrunner and agent of theCompany in connection with the Placing. 2. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited toparticipate by the Joint Bookrunners. Each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective agents and affiliates areeach entitled to enter bids in the Bookbuild as principal. 3. The Issue Price payable to the Joint Bookrunners by all Placees whose bids are successful is 76.3 penceper Placing Share. The final number of Placing Shares will be determined by the Company (in consultation with theJoint Bookrunners) following completion of the Bookbuild. Any discount to the market price of the existing OrdinaryShares has been determined in accordance with the FCA's Listing Rules published pursuant to Part IV of FSMA andapplicable guidelines. The final number of Placing Shares to be issued will be announced on a FCA-listed regulatoryinformation service (a "Regulatory Information Service") following the completion of the Bookbuild. 4. To bid in the Bookbuild, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by telephone or in writing totheir usual sales contact at either of the Joint Bookrunners. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shareswhich the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe for at the Issue Price. Bids may be scaled down by the JointBookrunners on the basis referred to in paragraph 11 below. 5. A bid in the Bookbuild will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Appendix and willbe legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent,will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee's obligationswill be owed to the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. Each Placee will also have an immediate, separate,irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to each of the Joint Bookrunners as agent of the Company, to pay incleared funds immediately on the settlement date, in accordance with the registration and settlement requirementsset out below, an amount equal to the product of the Issue Price and the number of Placing Shares such Placee hasagreed to subscribe for and the Company has agreed to allot to them. 6. The Bookbuild is expected to close at 5.00 p.m. (London time) on Wednesday 3 May 2023, but may be closedearlier or later at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. The Joint Bookrunners may, in agreement withthe Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed. 7. Each prospective Placee's allocation will be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company andwill be confirmed orally or in writing by either of the Joint Bookrunners (each as agent of the Company) followingthe close of the Bookbuild. This confirmation to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally bindingcommitment upon that person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of the Joint Bookrunners and theCompany to subscribe for the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Issue Price on the terms andconditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Company's articles of association and each Placeewill be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement (including this Appendix) in its entirety. 8. All obligations under the Bookbuild and Placing will be subject to fulfilment or, where applicable,waiver of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not beingterminated on the basis referred to below under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement". 9. By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee will agree that its rights and obligations in respect ofthe Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission ortermination by the Placee after confirmation (oral or otherwise) by a Joint Bookrunner. 10. Each prospective Placee's allocation and commitment will be evidenced by a contract note or tradeconfirmation issued to such Placee by either of the Joint Bookrunners. The terms of this Appendix will be deemedincorporated by reference therein. 11. Subject to paragraphs 4 and 5 above, the Joint Bookrunners may choose to accept bids, either in whole orin part, on the basis of allocations determined in agreement with the Company and may scale down any bids for thispurpose on such basis as they may determine. The Joint Bookrunners may also, notwithstanding paragraphs 4 and 5above, subject to the prior consent of the Company (i) allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initialallocation to any person submitting a bid after that time; and (ii) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild hasclosed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company reserves the right (upon agreement with theJoint Bookrunners) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing. 12. Except as required by law or regulation, no press release or other announcement will be made by the JointBookrunners or the Company using the name of any Placee (or its agent), in its capacity as Placee (or agent),

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)