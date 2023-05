Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity -10

DJ Superdry plc: IOE-Issue of Equity

2 May 2023

Superdry PLC

("Superdry" or the "Company")

Equity Raise to strengthen the Company's balance sheet

Further to the Company's announcements on 14 April 2023 and 2 May 2023, Superdry today announces its intention to issue 15,700,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at 76.3 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") to raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP12m (the "Equity Raise").

The Equity Raise will comprise a placing (the "Placing") and a separate retail offer (the "REX Retail Offer") of New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price.

Julian Dunkerton (Superdry's Founder and Chief Executive Officer) has agreed to underwrite the Equity Raise in its entirety at the Issue Price. The Company is, however, launching the Placing and REX Retail Offer to facilitate broader participation in the Equity Raise from its shareholder base and other institutional investors. The Placing and REX Retail Offer will comprise 15,700,000 New Ordinary Shares in aggregate.

Further details of the Equity Raise

It is intended that the Equity Raise will result in the Company raising total gross proceeds of approximately GBP12m. The total number of New Ordinary Shares will represent, in aggregate, approximately 19.1 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital. The Issue Price of 76.3 pence per New Ordinary Share represents a discount of approximately 9.9 percent to the closing share price of 84.7 pence on 2 May 2023, being the latest practicable date prior to this announcement.

The Placing, which is being conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), will be launched immediately following the release of this announcement. The Bookbuild is expected to close at 17:00 on 3 May 2023. Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") and Liberum Capital Limited ("Liberum") are acting as joint bookrunners (together, the "Banks") in respect of the Placing.

The number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Placing (the "Placing Shares") and the number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued under the REX Retail Offer (the "REX Retail Offer Shares") will be determined following the close of the Bookbuild.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, together being the "Announcement"). The REX Retail Offer Shares will be subscribed for on the basis of the terms and conditions of the REX Retail Offer, rather than pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in the Appendix to this Announcement. A separate announcement will be made regarding the REX Retail Offer and its terms.

Superdry acknowledges that it is seeking to issue New Ordinary Shares amounting to approximately 19.1% of its existing issued ordinary share capital on a non-pre-emptive basis. The Company, having consulted with its major shareholders following its trading update of 14 April 2023, proposes the Placing and REX Retail Offer to provide an opportunity for institutional and UK retail shareholders to take part in the Equity Raise.

The Board's unanimous view is that the Equity Raise is in the best interest of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in Superdry.

Reasons for the Equity Raise

Superdry continues to pursue its turnaround plan in the face of a challenging consumer landscape. The brand is recovering well, and the Company is making strong progress towards being the "#1 sustainable style destination". However, this strategic transformation needs to be underpinned by a strong and stable balance sheet and, as a result, as well as actively managing its near-term working capital needs, the Company is engaged in various initiatives to deliver that strengthened position:

-- As announced on 22 March 2023, the Company has agreed, subject to certain conditions, to dispose of itsIP assets in certain countries within the Asia Pacific ("APAC") region for USD50 million USD (GBP34 million net aftertransaction costs and taxation). This sale constitutes a Class 1 transaction under the Financial ConductAuthority's ("FCA") Listing Rules and is therefore conditional on the approval of Superdry's shareholders. TheCompany currently anticipates sending shareholders a circular in respect of the disposal in May 2023;

-- The Company has identified over GBP35 million of annualised cost reduction through estate optimisation,minimising store costs, range reductions, logistics and distribution savings and procurement improvements, thedelivery of which will entail certain capital investments. The Company expects these savings to be fully realisedby the end of FY24, with the costs to achieve them primarily incurred in calendar year 2023;

-- Implementing significant working capital practice improvements across payables, receivables andinventory; and

-- As announced on 25 April 2023, the Company has agreed amendments to its financing facility, pursuant towhich its lender, Bantry Bay, has agreed to increase the borrowing availability level under its asset-backedfacility until completion of the previously announced sale of the APAC business.

Assuming receipt of the APAC IP assets disposal proceeds and the gross proceeds of the Equity Raise, the Company expects, under its working capital base case, to operate within its existing facilities over the next 12 months. The Company is currently undertaking a working capital exercise, including a reasonable downside case, as part of the Class 1 process in connection with the APAC disposal but this has not yet concluded.

The Company therefore believes that the Equity Raise, along with the suite of measures above, will provide the stable base necessary to underpin future success.

Details of the Placing

Peel Hunt and Liberum will commence the Bookbuild immediately following the release of this Announcement.

The Appendix to this Announcement sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing.

The Placing Shares and the REX Retail Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing issued ordinary shares at that time. This includes the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares and the REX Retail Offer Shares.

The number of Placing Shares will be agreed by the Banks and Superdry following the close of the Bookbuild. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the discretion of the Banks and Superdry. Details of the number of Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

Applications will be made for the Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 5 May 2023 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Banks).

The Placing and the REX Retail Offer are conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and the Banks (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

In the event that Julian Dunkerton's shareholding in the Company would equal or exceed 30% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital immediately following the Equity Raise, Superdry intends to seek a waiver of the obligations under Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeover Code") that would ordinarily oblige Julian Dunkerton to make a general offer for the Company (the "Rule 9 Waiver"). The Rule 9 Waiver will also require the approval of the Company's independent shareholders at a General Meeting and as a result, the Placing and REX Retail Offer would be conditional on that approval being obtained. In these circumstances, Admission would only occur following approval of the Rule 9 Waiver at the General Meeting (which would be expected to occur in June 2023).

For further information

Superdry Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Corporate Brokers Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 2074 188900 George Sellar Mike Burke Andrew Clark Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) Liberum Capital Limited +44 (0) 2031 002000 John Fishley Edward Thomas Media Enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Shaun Wills, Chief Financial Officer of Superdry.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

APPENDIX: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

Bookbuild

Details of the Placing Agreement and of the Placing Shares

The Joint Bookrunners and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuild as they may, in their absolute discretion, determine.

Details of the Placing Agreement and of the Placing Shares

Liberum and Peel Hunt are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing. The Company has today entered into an agreement (the "Placing Agreement") with the Joint Bookrunners under which, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein, each of the Joint Bookrunners has agreed, severally and not jointly or jointly and severally, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for new ordinary shares of five pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares"), at 76.3 pence per Placing Share (the "Issue Price") in such number, if any, to be determined following completion of the Bookbuild and as may be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company and set out in the executed term sheet (the "Term Sheet") and, to the extent that any Placee defaults in paying the Issue Price (as defined below) in respect of any of the Placing Shares allocated to it (excluding, for these purposes, any Placing Shares acquired by Julian Dunkerton pursuant to his underwriting arrangements (the "Underwritten Shares")), each of the Joint Bookrunners has agreed, severally and not jointly or jointly and severally, to subscribe for such Placing Shares at the Issue Price.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of five pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares, and will be issued free of all claims, liens, charges, encumbrances and equities.

The allotment and issue of the Placing Shares will be effected by way of a placing of new Ordinary Shares in the Company for non-cash consideration. Peel Hunt will subscribe for ordinary shares and redeemable preference shares in a Jersey incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("JerseyCo") for an amount approximately equal to the net proceeds of the Placing and the REX Retail Offer (less the proceeds from any Underwritten Shares). The Company will allot and issue the Placing Shares and REX Retail Offer Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis to Placees and subscribers in the REX Retail Offer respectively in consideration for the transfer to the Company by Peel Hunt of the ordinary shares and redeemable preference shares in JerseyCo that will be issued to Peel Hunt.

The total number of Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing and REX Retail Offer shall not exceed 15,700,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 19.1 per cent. of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital.

Applications for listing and admission to trading

It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 5 May 2023 (or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners) and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time.

It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 5 May 2023 (or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners) and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time.

Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing

The Issue Price payable to the Joint Bookrunners by all Placees whose bids are successful is 76.3 pence per Placing Share. The final number of Placing Shares will be determined by the Company (in consultation with the Joint Bookrunners) following completion of the Bookbuild.

The final number of Placing Shares to be issued will be announced on a FCA-listed regulatory information service (a "Regulatory Information Service") following the completion of the Bookbuild. The final number of Placing Shares to be issued will be announced on a FCA-listed regulatoryinformation service (a "Regulatory Information Service") following the completion of the Bookbuild. 4. To bid in the Bookbuild, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by telephone or in writing totheir usual sales contact at either of the Joint Bookrunners. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shareswhich the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe for at the Issue Price. Bids may be scaled down by the JointBookrunners on the basis referred to in paragraph 11 below. 5. A bid in the Bookbuild will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Appendix and willbe legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent,will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee's obligationswill be owed to the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. Each Placee will also have an immediate, separate,irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to each of the Joint Bookrunners as agent of the Company, to pay incleared funds immediately on the settlement date, in accordance with the registration and settlement requirementsset out below, an amount equal to the product of the Issue Price and the number of Placing Shares such Placee hasagreed to subscribe for and the Company has agreed to allot to them. 6. The Bookbuild is expected to close at 5.00 p.m. (London time) on Wednesday 3 May 2023, but may be closedearlier or later at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. The Joint Bookrunners may, in agreement withthe Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed. 7. Each prospective Placee's allocation will be agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company andwill be confirmed orally or in writing by either of the Joint Bookrunners (each as agent of the Company) followingthe close of the Bookbuild. This confirmation to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally bindingcommitment upon that person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of the Joint Bookrunners and theCompany to subscribe for the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Issue Price on the terms andconditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Company's articles of association and each Placeewill be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement (including this Appendix) in its entirety. 8. All obligations under the Bookbuild and Placing will be subject to fulfilment or, where applicable,waiver of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not beingterminated on the basis referred to below under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement". 9. By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee will agree that its rights and obligations in respect ofthe Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission ortermination by the Placee after confirmation (oral or otherwise) by a Joint Bookrunner. 10. Each prospective Placee's allocation and commitment will be evidenced by a contract note or tradeconfirmation issued to such Placee by either of the Joint Bookrunners. The terms of this Appendix will be deemedincorporated by reference therein. 11. Subject to paragraphs 4 and 5 above, the Joint Bookrunners may choose to accept bids, either in whole orin part, on the basis of allocations determined in agreement with the Company and may scale down any bids for thispurpose on such basis as they may determine. The Joint Bookrunners may also, notwithstanding paragraphs 4 and 5above, subject to the prior consent of the Company (i) allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initialallocation to any person submitting a bid after that time; and (ii) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild hasclosed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The Company reserves the right (upon agreement with theJoint Bookrunners) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing. 12. Except as required by law or regulation, no press release or other announcement will be made by the JointBookrunners or the Company using the name of any Placee (or its agent), in its capacity as Placee (or agent),

Conditions of the Placing

The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms.

Conditions of the Placing

The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The obligations of the Joint Bookrunners under the Placing Agreement in respect of the Placing Shares are conditional on, inter alia: 1. each of the representations and warranties of the Company contained in the Placing Agreement being trueand accurate and not misleading on and as of the date of the Placing Agreement and at all times before Admission; 2. the Company complying with its obligations and undertakings under the Placing Agreement, so far as thesame fall to be performed or satisfied on or prior to Admission; 3. the IP transfer agreement in respect of the Company's sale of certain of its IP rights in the AsiaPacific region not having been terminated; 4. the arrangements for the underwriting of the Equity Raise by Julian Dunkerton having become unconditionalin all respects (save for Admission) and the funds advanced to the Company by Julian Dunkerton not having beenwithdrawn prior to Admission otherwise than in accordance with the terms of the relevant agreement and such fundsbeing applied in accordance with the relevant agreement; 5. in the event that Julian Dunkerton (together with his concert parties) would, as a result of hisacquisition of Placing Shares or REX Retail Offer Shares, be interested in 30 per cent. or more of the Company'sordinary shares immediately following completion of the Equity Raise, the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers havinggranted the Rule 9 Waiver, and the Rule 9 Waiver having been approved by independent shareholders of the Company ina general meeting; 6. the Term Sheet having been executed; 7. there not having occurred, in the good faith opinion of the Joint Bookrunners, any material adversechange in respect of the Company and the Group (within the meaning of the Placing Agreement); 8. the publication by the Company of, among other announcements, the results of the Equity Raise through aRegulatory Information Service; 9. the Company allotting, subject only to Admission, the Placing Shares in accordance with the terms of thePlacing Agreement; and 10. Admission taking place by not later than 8.00 a.m. (London time) on the long stop date (being 30 June2023 or such later time and/or date as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners).

The Joint Bookrunners may at their discretion waive compliance by the Company with certain of the conditions and/or agree an extension in time for their satisfaction. Any such extension or waiver will not affect Placees' commitments as set out in this Announcement.

If (a) any of the conditions contained in the Placing Agreement, including those described above, are not fulfilled (or, where permitted, waived or extended in writing by the Joint Bookrunners) or become incapable of fulfilment on or before the date or time specified for the fulfilment thereof (or such later date and/or time as the Joint Bookrunners may agree); or (b) the Placing Agreement is terminated in the circumstances specified below, the Placing will not proceed and the Placees' rights and obligations hereunder in relation to the Placing Shares shall cease and terminate at such time and each Placee agrees that no claim can be made by the Placee in respect thereof.

Neither the Joint Bookrunners nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of their respective Representatives shall have any responsibility or liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision they may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or the date for the satisfaction of any condition to the Placing nor for any decision they may make as to the satisfaction of any condition or in respect of the Placing generally, and by participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that any such decision is in the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners.

By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations hereunder terminate only in the circumstances described above and under "Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement" below, and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee.

Restriction on further issue of securities

The Company has undertaken that it will not, and will procure that none of its subsidiaries will, at any time between the date of the Placing Agreement and the date which is 180 days after the date of the Placing Agreement without the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners enter into certain transactions involving or relating to the Ordinary Shares, subject to certain customary carve-outs agreed between the Joint Bookrunners and the Company.

By participating in the Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by the Joint Bookrunners of any power to consent to waive the undertaking by the Company of a transaction which would otherwise be subject to such undertaking in the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners, and that neither the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company need to make any reference to, consult with, or seek consent from, Placees and that the Joint Bookrunners shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise of the power to grant consent or failure so to exercise.

Right to terminate under the Placing Agreement

At any time before Admission, the Joint Bookrunners are entitled to terminate the Placing Agreement in the following circumstances, amongst others: (i) if any of the Company's warranties or representations are not or cease to be true and accurate or have become misleading; or (ii) if any of the conditions have not been satisfied (or, where capable of waiver, waived by the Joint Bookrunners) by the date specified therein; or (iii) the IP transfer agreement in respect of the Company's sale of certain of its IP rights in the Asia Pacific region has been terminated; (iv) the arrangements for the underwriting of the Equity Raise by Julian Dunkerton has been terminated; or (v) in the good faith opinion of the Joint Bookrunners, there shall have occurred any material adverse change in respect of the Company and the Group (within the meaning of the Placing Agreement); or (vi) the occurrence of a market disruption event, as specified in the Placing Agreement; or (vii) if the application for Admission is refused by the FCA or London Stock Exchange.

Upon notice being given to the Company, the parties to the Placing Agreement shall be released and discharged (except for any liability arising before or in relation to such termination) from their respective obligations under or pursuant to the Placing Agreement, subject to certain exceptions.

No prospectus

No offering document or prospectus has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the FCA or submitted to the London Stock Exchange or in any other jurisdiction in relation to the Placing and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation) to be published.

No prospectus

No offering document or prospectus has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the FCA or submitted to the London Stock Exchange or in any other jurisdiction in relation to the Placing and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation) to be published. Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of their own assessment of the Company, the Placing and the Placing Shares based on information contained in this Announcement (including this Appendix) and any information publicly announced to a Regulatory Information Service by or on behalf of the Company simultaneously with or prior to the date of this Announcement, and subject to the further terms set forth in the contract note or trade confirmation to be provided to individual prospective Placees. Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, agrees that the content of this Announcement and all other publicly available information previously and simultaneously published by or on behalf of the Company by notification to a Regulatory Information Service is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and has not be independently verified by the Joint Bookrunners. Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, further confirms that it has neither received nor relied on any other information, representation, warranty or statement made by or on behalf of the Company, the Joint Bookrunners or any other person and none of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other

Registration and settlement

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: GB00B60BD277) following Admission will take place within the CREST system, subject to certain exceptions.

Registration and settlement

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: GB00B60BD277) following Admission will take place within the CREST system, subject to certain exceptions. In the event of any difficulties or delays in the admission of the Placing Shares to CREST or the use of CREST in relation to the Placing, the Company and the Joint Bookrunners may agree that the Placing Shares should be issued in certificated form. The Joint Bookrunners and the Company reserve the right to require settlement for and delivery of the Placing Shares (or a portion thereof) to Placees in certificated form or by such other means as they deem necessary if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction.

Following the close of the Bookbuild, each Placee allocated Placing Shares in the Placing will be sent a contract note or trade confirmation stating the number of Placing Shares to be allocated to it at the Issue Price and settlement instructions. It is expected that such contract note or trade confirmation will be despatched on or around 4 May 2023 and that this will also be the trade date.

Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions that it has in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner.

The Company will deliver the Placing Shares to a CREST account operated by Peel Hunt as agent for the Company and Peel Hunt will enter its delivery (DEL) instruction into the CREST system. Peel Hunt will hold any Placing Shares delivered to this account as nominee for the Placees until settlement. The input to CREST by a Placee of a matching or acceptance instruction will then allow delivery of the relevant Placing Shares to that Placee against payment.

It is expected that settlement will be on 5 May 2023 on a T+1 basis and on a delivery versus payment basis in accordance with the instructions given to the Joint Bookrunners.

In the event that Julian Dunkerton's shareholding in the Company would equal or exceed 30% of the Company's enlarged issued share capital immediately following the Equity Raise, the Company intends to seek Rule 9 Waiver from the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers. The Rule 9 Waiver will also require the approval of the Company's independent shareholders at a General Meeting and as a result, the Placing and REX Retail Offer would be conditional on that approval being obtained. In these circumstances, Admission and settlement of the Placing Shares would only occur following approval of the Rule 9 Waiver at the General Meeting (which would be expected to occur in June 2023).

Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of two percentage points above SONIA as determined by the Joint Bookrunners.

Each Placee is deemed to agree that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the Joint Bookrunners may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for the account and benefit of each of the Joint Bookrunners, an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and may be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes (together with any interest or penalties thereon) imposed in any jurisdiction which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. By communicating a bid for Placing Shares, each Placee confers on each of the Joint Bookrunners all such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such transaction and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which each of the Joint Bookrunners lawfully takes on such Placee's behalf.

If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that the contract note or trade confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation.

Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any other circumstances in which any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes (and/or any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) is payable in respect of the allocation, allotment, issue or delivery of the Placing Shares (or for the avoidance of doubt if any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in connection with any subsequent transfer of or agreement to transfer Placing Shares), none of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof.

Placees (or any nominee or other agent acting on behalf of a Placee) will not be entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Placing.

Representations and warranties

By submitting a bid and/or participating in the Placing, each prospective Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) irrevocably acknowledges, confirms, undertakes, represents, warrants and agrees (as the case may be) with each Joint Bookrunner and the Company, in each case as a fundamental term of its application for Placing Shares, that: 1. it has read and understood this Announcement (including this Appendix) in its entirety and that itsparticipation in the Bookbuild and the Placing and its acquisition of Placing Shares is subject to and based uponall the terms, conditions, representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakingsand other information contained herein and it undertakes not to redistribute or duplicate this Announcement andthat it has not relied on, and will not rely on, any information given or any representations, warranties orstatements made at any time by any person in connection with Admission, the Bookbuild, the Placing, the Company,the Placing Shares or otherwise; 2. no offering document or prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Placing or isrequired under the UK Prospectus Regulation, the FSMA or any other applicable law and it has not received and willnot receive a prospectus or other offering document in connection with Admission, the Bookbuild, the Placing, theCompany or the Placing Shares; 3. the Placing does not constitute a recommendation or financial product advice and the Joint Bookrunnershave not had regard to its particular objectives, financial situation and needs? 4. if it has received any "inside information" concerning the Company or its shares or other securities orrelated financial instruments in advance of the Placing, that it has not: (i) dealt in the securities of theCompany; (ii) encouraged or required another person to deal in the securities of the Company; or (iii) disclosedsuch information to any person except as permitted by the UK version of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MAR") and anydelegating acts, implementing acts, technical standards and guidelines thereunder, prior to the information beingmade publicly available; 5. it has the power and authority to carry on the activities in which it is engaged, to subscribe and/oracquire Placing Shares and to execute and deliver all documents necessary for such subscription and/or acquisition; 6. none of the Joint Bookrunners or the Company or any of their respective affiliates or any of theirrespective Representatives or any person acting on behalf of any of them has provided, and none of them willprovide, it with any material or information regarding the Placing Shares or the Company or any other person otherthan this Announcement, nor has it requested any of the Joint Bookrunners, the Company or any of their respectiveaffiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting on behalf of any of them to provide itwith any such material or information; 7. (i) it has made its own assessment of the Company, the Placing Shares and the terms of the Placing basedon this Announcement and any information publicly announced to a Regulatory Information Service by or on behalf ofthe Company simultaneously with or prior to the date of this Announcement (the "Publicly Available Information");(ii) the Company's Ordinary Shares are listed on the Official List and the Company is therefore required to publishcertain business and financial information in accordance with MAR, the rules and practices of the London StockExchange and relevant regulatory authorities (the "Exchange Information"), which includes a description of thenature of the Company's business, most recent balance sheet and profit and loss account, and similar statements forpreceding years, and it has reviewed such Exchange Information as it has deemed necessary or that it is able toobtain or access the Exchange Information without undue difficulty; and (iii) it has had access to such financialand other information (including the business, financial condition, prospects, creditworthiness, status and affairsof the Company, the Placing and the Placing Shares, as well as the opportunity to ask questions) concerning theCompany, the Placing and the Placing Shares as it has deemed necessary in connection with its own investmentdecision to acquire

any of the Placing Shares and has satisfied itself that the information is still current andrelied on that investigation for the purposes of its decision to participate in the Placing. Each Placee furtheracknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position ofthe Company in deciding to participate in the Placing; 8. (i) none of the Company or the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective affiliates or any of theirrespective Representatives or any person acting on their behalf has made any warranties or representations to it,express or implied, with respect to the Company, the Placing and the Placing Shares or the accuracy, fairness,completeness or adequacy of the Publicly Available Information or the Exchange Information, and each of themexpressly disclaims any liability in respect thereof; and (ii) it will not hold the Joint Bookrunners or any oftheir respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting on their behalfresponsible for any misstatements in or omissions from any Publicly Available Information or any ExchangeInformation. Nothing in this paragraph or otherwise in this Announcement excludes the liability of any person forfraudulent misrepresentation made by that person; 9. the content of this Announcement is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and that neither theJoint Bookrunners nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of their respective Representatives nor any personacting on their behalf has or shall have any responsibility or liability for any information, representation orstatement contained in this Announcement or any information previously or subsequently published by or on behalf ofthe Company, including, without limitation, any Publicly Available Information or Exchange Information, and willnot be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any information, representation orstatement contained in this Announcement or any information previously or simultaneously published by or on behalfof the Company or otherwise. Each Placee further represents, warrants and agrees that the only information on whichit is entitled to rely and on which such Placee has relied in committing itself to acquire the Placing Shares iscontained in this Announcement and any Publicly Available Information including (without limitation) the ExchangeInformation, such information being all that it deems necessary and/or appropriate to make an investment decisionin respect of the Placing Shares and that it has neither received nor relied on any other information given,investigation made or representations, warranties or statements made by either of the Joint Bookrunners or theCompany or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting ontheir behalf and neither the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company nor any of their respective affiliates nor any oftheir respective Representatives nor any person acting on its or their behalf will be liable for any Placee'sdecision to accept an invitation to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation,warranty or statement, provided that nothing in this paragraph excludes the liability of any person for fraudulentmisrepresentation made by that person; 10. it has not relied on any information relating to the Company contained in any research reports preparedby the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives or anyperson acting on their behalf and understands that (i) none of the Joint Bookrunners or any of their respectiveaffiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting on their behalf has or shall have anyliability for public information or any representation; (ii) none of the Joint Bookrunners or any of theirrespective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting on their behalf has or shallhave any liability for any additional information that has otherwise been made available to such Placee, whether atthe date of publication, the date of this Announcement or otherwise; and (iii) none of the Joint Bookrunners or anyof their respective affiliates or any of their respective Representatives or any person acting on their behalfmakes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of suchinformation, whether at the date of publication, the date of this Announcement or otherwise; 11. in making any decision to acquire Placing Shares, (i) it has such knowledge and experience in financial,business and international investment matters as is required to evaluate the merits and risks of taking up thePlacing Shares; (ii) it is experienced in investing in securities of a similar nature to the Ordinary Shares and inthe sector in which the Company operates and is aware that it may be required to bear, and is able to bear, theeconomic risk of participating in, and is able to sustain a complete loss in connection with, the Placing; (iii) ithas relied on its own examination, due diligence and analysis of the Company and its affiliates taken as a whole,including the markets in which the Company and its affiliates operate, and the terms of the Placing, including themerits and risks involved, and not upon any view expressed or information provided by or on behalf of either of theJoint Bookrunners; (iv) it has had sufficient time and access to information to consider and conduct its owninvestigation with respect to the offer and purchase of the Placing Shares, including the legal, regulatory, tax,business, currency and other economic and financial considerations relevant to such investment and has so conductedits own investigation to the extent it deems necessary for the purposes of its investigation, and (v) it will notlook to the Company, the Joint Bookrunners, any of their respective affiliates, any of their respectiveRepresentatives or any person acting on their behalf for all or part of any such loss or losses it or they maysuffer; 12. it satisfies any and all standards for investors in the Placing Shares imposed by the jurisdiction of itsresidence or otherwise; 13. it and each account it represents is not and, at the time the Placing Shares are acquired, will not be, aresident of Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it isunlawful to make or accept an offer to acquire the Placing Shares; 14. (i) it and each account it represents is (a) outside the United States and will be outside the UnitedStates at the time the Placing Shares are acquired by it and (b) acquiring the Placing Shares in an "offshoretransaction" in accordance with Regulation S; and (ii) it is not acquiring any of the Placing Shares as a result ofany form of "directed selling efforts" within the meaning of Regulation S; 15. (i) it and each account it represents is acquiring the Placing Shares for investment purposes, and is notacquiring the Placing Shares with a view to the offer, sale, resale, transfer, delivery or distribution, directlyor indirectly of any such Placing Shares in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa or anyother jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful; and (ii) it understands, and each account it represents hasbeen advised, that the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered or qualified for distribution by wayof a prospectus under the securities legislation of Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa and maynot be offered, sold, acquired, renounced, distributed or delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, withinor into those jurisdictions or in any country or jurisdiction where any such action for that purpose is required; 16. it understands, and each account it represents has been advised that, (i) the Placing Shares have notbeen and will not be registered under the Securities Act or with any regulatory authority of any state or otherjurisdiction of the United States; (ii) the Placing Shares are being offered and sold only in an "offshoretransaction" within the meaning of and pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act; (iii) the Placing Sharesmay not be reoffered or resold, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemptionfrom, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliancewith any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States; and (iv) norepresentation has been made as to the availability of any exemption under the Securities Act or the securitieslaws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States for the reoffer, resale, pledge or transferof the Placing Shares; 17. it will not distribute, forward, transfer or otherwise transmit this Announcement or any other materialsconcerning the Placing (including any electronic copies thereof), directly or indirectly, whether in whole or inpart, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa; 18. if it is a pension fund or investment company, its acquisition of Placing Shares is in full compliancewith applicable laws and regulations; 19. neither it, nor the person specified by it for registration as holder of Placing Shares is, or is actingas nominee or agent for, and the Placing Shares will not be allotted to, a person who is or may be liable to stampduty or stamp duty reserve tax under any of sections 67, 70, 93 and 96 of the Finance Act 1986 (depositary receiptsand clearance services), it is not participating in the Placing as nominee or agent for any person to whom theallocation, allotment, issue or delivery of the Placing Shares would give rise to such a liability and the PlacingShares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transferPlacing Shares into a clearance service; 20. it has complied and will continue to comply with its obligations under the Criminal Justice Act 1993, UKMAR and any delegating acts, implementing acts, technical

standards and guidelines thereunder, and in connectionwith money laundering and terrorist financing, under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (as amended), the Terrorism Act2000 (as amended), the Terrorism Act 2006 and the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds(Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (as amended) and any related or similar rules, regulations orguidelines issued, administered or enforced by any government agency having jurisdiction in respect thereof (the "Regulations") and the Money Laundering Sourcebook of the FCA and, if making payment on behalf of a third party,satisfactory evidence has been obtained and recorded by it to verify the identity of the third party as required bythe Regulations. If within a reasonable time after a request for verification of identity, the Joint Bookrunnershave not received such satisfactory evidence, the Joint Bookrunners may, in their absolute discretion, terminatethe Placee's Placing participation in which event all funds delivered by the Placee to the Joint Bookrunners willbe returned without interest to the account of the drawee bank or CREST account from which they were originallydebited; 21. if it is a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 5 of the EU Prospectus Regulation orArticle 5 of the UK Prospectus Regulation: (a) any Placing Shares acquired by it in the Placing will not beacquired on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be acquired with a view to their offer or resaleto, persons in any member state of the EEA other than EU Qualified Investors or persons in the United Kingdom otherthan UK Qualified Investors, or in circumstances in which the prior consent of the Joint Bookrunners has been givento each such proposed offer or resale; or (b) where Placing Shares will be acquired by it on behalf of persons inany member state of the EEA other than EU Qualified Investors or persons in the United Kingdom other than UKQualified Investors, the offer of those Placing Shares will not be treated under the EU Prospectus Regulation or UKProspectus Regulation as having been made to such persons; 22. it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the UnitedKingdom, except to persons whose ordinary activities involve them in acquiring, holding, managing or disposing ofinvestments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of their business or otherwise in circumstances which have notresulted and which will not result in an offer to the public in the United Kingdom within the meaning of section 85(1) of the FSMA; 23. it understands that any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is availableonly to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons, and further understands that thisAnnouncement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons; 24. if it is in a member state of the EEA, it is an EU Qualified Investor and, to the extent applicable, anyfunds on behalf of which it is acquiring the Placing Shares that are located in a member state of the EEA are eachthemselves such an EU Qualified Investor; 25. if it is in the United Kingdom, it and any person acting on its behalf is a UK Qualified Investor and itis a "professional client" or an "eligible counterparty" within the meaning of chapter 3 of the FCA's Conduct ofBusiness Sourcebook; 26. it undertakes that it will acquire, hold, manage and (if applicable) dispose of any Placing Shares thatare allocated to it for the purposes of its business only; 27. it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to the public in any memberstate of the EEA except in circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation which do notresult in any requirement for the publication of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the EU ProspectusRegulation; 28. it has only communicated or caused to be communicated and will only communicate or cause to becommunicated any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of theFinancial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA")) relating to the Placing Shares in circumstances inwhich section 21(1) of FSMA does not require the approval of the communication by an authorised person and itacknowledges and agrees that this Announcement has not been approved by the Joint Bookrunners in their capacity asan authorised person under section 21 of FSMA and it may not therefore be subject to the controls which would applyif it was made or approved as a financial promotion by an authorised person; 29. it has complied and will comply with all applicable laws (including all relevant provisions of FSMA inthe United Kingdom) with respect to anything done by it in relation to the Placing Shares; 30. no action has been or will be taken by either the Company or the Joint Bookrunners or any person actingon behalf of the Company or the Joint Bookrunners that would, or is intended to, permit a public offer of thePlacing Shares in any country or jurisdiction where any such action for that purpose is required; 31. it is acting as principal only in respect of the Placing or, if it is acting for any other person: (i) itis duly authorised to do so and has full power to make the acknowledgments, undertakings, representations andagreements and give the indemnities herein on behalf of each such person? and (ii) it is and will remain liable tothe Company and/or the Joint Bookrunners for the performance of all its obligations as a Placee in respect of thePlacing (regardless of the fact that it is acting for another person). Each Placee agrees that the provisions ofthis paragraph shall survive the resale of the Placing Shares by or on behalf of any person for whom it is acting? 32. (i) it and any person acting on its behalf is entitled to acquire the Placing Shares under the laws ofall relevant jurisdictions which apply to it; (ii) it has paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due in connectionwith its participation in any territory; (iii) it has fully observed such laws and obtained all such governmentaland other guarantees, permits, authorisations, approvals and consents which may be required thereunder and compliedwith all necessary formalities and that it has not taken any action or omitted to take any action which will or mayresult in the Joint Bookrunners, the Company or any of their respective affiliates or any of their respectiveRepresentatives acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with thePlacing? and (iv) the acquisition of the Placing Shares by it or any person acting on its behalf will be incompliance with applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdiction of its residence, the residence of the Company,or otherwise; 33. it has all necessary capacity and has obtained all necessary consents and authorities to enable it tocommit to its participation in the Placing and to perform its obligations in relation thereto (including, withoutlimitation, in the case of any person on whose behalf it is acting, all necessary consents and authorities to agreeto the terms set out or referred to in this Announcement) and will honour such obligations; 34. it (and any person acting on its behalf) has the funds available to pay for the Placing Shares it hasagreed to acquire and acknowledges, agrees and undertakes that it (and any person acting on its behalf) will makepayment for the Placing Shares allocated to it in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Announcement(including this Appendix) on the due time and date set out herein, failing which the relevant Placing Shares may beplaced with other persons or sold as the Joint Bookrunners may in their absolute discretion determine and withoutliability to such Placee, and it will remain liable for any amount by which the net proceeds of such sale fallsshort of the product of the Issue Price and the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and may be required tobear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes (together with any interest or penalties duepursuant to the terms set out or referred to in this Announcement) which may arise upon the sale of such Placee'sPlacing Shares on its behalf; 35. its allocation (if any) of Placing Shares will represent a maximum number of Placing Shares which it willbe entitled, and required, to acquire, and that the Joint Bookrunners or the Company may call upon it to acquire alower number of Placing Shares (if any), but in no event in aggregate more than the aforementioned maximum; 36. neither the Joint Bookrunners nor any of their respective affiliates nor any of their respectiveRepresentatives nor any person acting on behalf of any of them, are making any recommendations to it or advising itregarding the suitability or merits of any transactions it may enter into in connection with the Placing andparticipation in the Placing is on the basis that it is not and will not be a client of either of the JointBookrunners and the Joint Bookrunners have no duties or responsibilities to it for providing the protectionsafforded to their respective clients or customers or for giving advice in relation to the Placing nor in respect ofany representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities contained in the Placing Agreement nor for theexercise or performance of any of their rights and obligations thereunder including any rights to waive or vary anyconditions or exercise any termination right; 37. the person whom it specifies for registration as holder of the Placing Shares will be (i) itself; or (ii)its nominee, as the case may be. Neither the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company will be responsible for anyliability to stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes resulting from a failure to observe thisrequirement. Each Placee and any person acting on behalf of such Placee agrees to indemnify on an after-tax basisand hold harmless the Company, each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates and each of theirrespective Representatives in respect of the same on an after-tax basis on the basis

that the Placing Shares willbe allotted to the CREST stock account of the Joint Bookrunners (or either one of them) who will hold them asnominee on behalf of such Placee until settlement in accordance with its standing settlement instructions; 38. it will indemnify, on an after-tax basis, and hold harmless the Company, each of the Joint Bookrunnersand their respective affiliates and their respective Representatives from any and all costs, claims, liabilitiesand expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising, directly or indirectly, out of or in connection with anybreach by it of the representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings in this Appendix andfurther agrees that the provisions of this Appendix shall survive after completion of the Placing; 39. it acknowledges that it irrevocably appoints any director or authorised signatories of the JointBookrunners as its agent for the purposes of executing and delivering to the Company and/or its registrars anydocuments on its behalf necessary to enable it to be registered as the holder of any of the Placing Shares agreedto be taken up by it under the Placing; 40. in connection with the Placing, either of the Joint Bookrunners and any of their respective affiliatesacting as an investor for their own account may acquire Placing Shares and in that capacity may acquire, retain,purchase or sell for their own account such Ordinary Shares in the Company and any other securities of the Companyor related investments and may offer or sell such securities or other investments otherwise than in connection withthe Placing. Accordingly, references in this Announcement to shares being issued, offered or placed should be readas including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in the Company to the Joint Bookrunners or theirrespective affiliates in such capacity. In addition, the Joint Bookrunners may enter into financing arrangementsand swaps with investors in connection with which the Joint Bookrunners may from time to time acquire, hold ordispose of such securities of the Company, including the Placing Shares. Neither the Joint Bookrunners nor theirrespective affiliates intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than inaccordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so; 41. that each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates may have engaged in transactions with,and provided various commercial banking, investment banking, financial advisory transactions and services in theordinary course of their business with the Company and/or its affiliates for which they would have receivedcustomary fees and commissions. Each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates may provide suchservices to the Company and/or its affiliates in the future; 42. a communication that the transaction or the book is "covered" (i.e. indicated demand from investors inthe book equals or exceeds the amount of the securities being offered) is not any indication or assurance that thebook will remain covered or that the transaction and securities will be fully distributed by the Joint Bookrunners.The Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to take up a portion of the securities in the Placing as a principalposition at any stage at their sole discretion, inter alia, to take account of the Company's objectives, MiFID IIor other regulatory requirements and/or their allocation policies; 43. its commitment to acquire Placing Shares on the terms set out in this Announcement (including thisAppendix) and in the contract note or trade confirmation will continue notwithstanding any amendment that may inthe future be made to the terms and conditions of the Placing and that Placees will have no right to be consultedor require that their consent be obtained with respect to the Company's or the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of thePlacing; 44. neither the Company nor the Joint Bookrunners owes any fiduciary or other duties to any Placee in respectof any acknowledgements, confirmations, representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities in the PlacingAgreement; 45. it may not rely on any investigation that any of the Joint Bookrunners or any person acting on its behalfmay or may not have conducted with respect to the Company and its affiliates, the Placing Shares or the Placing andthe Joint Bookrunners have not made any representation or warranty to it, express or implied, with respect to thesuitability or merits of any transactions it may enter into in connection with the Placing, or as to the condition,financial or otherwise, of the Company and its affiliates, or as to any other matter relating thereto, and noinformation has been prepared by, or is the responsibility of, the Joint Bookrunners for the purposes of thePlacing; 46. where it is acquiring the Placing Shares for one or more managed accounts, it is authorised in writing byeach managed account to acquire the Placing Shares for each managed account and it has full power to make theacknowledgements, representations and agreements herein on behalf of each such account; 47. time is of the essence as regard its obligations in respect of its participation in the Placing underthese terms and conditions; 48. these terms and conditions and any agreements entered into by it pursuant to these terms and conditions(including any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with such agreements) shall be governedby and construed in accordance with the laws of England and it submits (on behalf of itself and on behalf of anyperson on whose behalf it is acting) to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts as regards any claim,dispute or matter arising out of any such agreements and such non-contractual obligations, except that enforcementproceedings in respect of the obligation to make payment for the Placing Shares (together with any interestchargeable thereon) may be taken by either the Company or the Joint Bookrunners in any jurisdiction in which therelevant Placee is incorporated or in which any of its securities have a quotation on a recognised stock exchange;and 49. the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates and their respective Representativesand others will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the acknowledgements, representations, warranties, indemnities,undertakings and agreements set forth herein and which are given to each of the Joint Bookrunners on its own behalfand on behalf of the Company and are irrevocable and it irrevocably authorises the Company and the JointBookrunners to produce this Announcement, pursuant to, in connection with, or as may be required by any applicablelaw or regulation, administrative or legal proceeding or official inquiry with respect to the matters set forthherein. It agrees that if any of the acknowledgements, representations, warranties, undertakings and agreementsmade in connection with its subscribing and/or acquiring of Placing Shares is no longer true or accurate, it shallpromptly notify the Company and the Joint Bookrunners.

The foregoing representations, warranties, confirmations, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings are given for the benefit of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners and are irrevocable. Each Placee, and any person acting on behalf of a Placee, acknowledges that none of the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company owe any fiduciary or other duties to any Placee in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities in the Placing Agreement. The agreement to allot and issue Placing Shares to Placees (or the persons for whom Placees are contracting as nominee or agent) free of stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax relates only to their allotment and issue to Placees, or such persons as they nominate as their agents, direct from the Company for the Placing Shares in question. Such agreement is subject to the representations, warranties and further terms above and assumes, and is based on the warranty and representation from each Placee, that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer the Placing Shares into a clearance service. If there are any such arrangements, or the settlement relates to any other dealing in the Placing Shares, stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar taxes may be payable, for which neither the Company nor the Joint Bookrunners will be responsible and each Placee shall indemnify on an after-tax basis and hold harmless the Company, the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates and their respective Representatives for any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar tax paid or otherwise payable by them in respect of any such arrangements or dealings. If this is the case, each Placee should seek its own advice and notify the Joint Bookrunners accordingly.

Neither the Company nor the Joint Bookrunners is liable to bear any capital duty, stamp duty and all other stamp, issue, securities, transfer, registration, documentary or other duties or taxes (including any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) payable in or outside the United Kingdom by any Placee or any other person on a Placee's acquisition of any Placing Shares or the agreement by a Placee to acquire any Placing Shares. Each Placee agrees to indemnify on an after-tax basis and hold harmless the Company, each of the Joint Bookrunners and their respective affiliates and their respective Representatives from any and all interest, fines or penalties in relation to any such duties or taxes.

Each Placee should seek its own advice as to whether any of the above tax liabilities arise and notify the Joint Bookrunners accordingly.

