Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Daniel Fransson takes over as Head of Technology



03-May-2023 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, 3 May 2023. The Schlatter Group has appointed Daniel Fransson as a member of Group Management and the new Head of Technology at Schlatter Industries AG. The 52-year-old Swiss national will take up the position on 1 January 2024. Daniel Fransson holds a degree in mechanical engineering and has held various management and project management positions for the Schlatter Group in Switzerland over the past 18 years. Beat Huber, previously Head of Technology at Schlatter Industries AG and who has been with the Schlatter Group for 23 years, will take early retirement at the end of January 2024. Beat Huber took over as Head of Technology 12 years ago and has played a decisive role in shaping the development of the Schlatter Group during this time. The Board of Directors, the Group Management and the employees would like to thank Beat Huber for his great commitment and his achievements for the Schlatter Group and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement. Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 04.05.2023 Annual General Meeting 17.08.2023 Publication of half-year report 2023 29.03.2024 Publication of detailed result of financial year 2023 Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

This information can be downloaded as a PDF from the following link:

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR



If you no longer wish to receive information from Schlatter Industries AG, please send a message to: pascale.lehmann@lehmanncom.ch

End of Inside Information