SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 3 May 2023. The Schlatter Group has appointed Daniel Fransson as a member of Group Management and the new Head of Technology at Schlatter Industries AG. The 52-year-old Swiss national will take up the position on 1 January 2024. Daniel Fransson holds a degree in mechanical engineering and has held various management and project management positions for the Schlatter Group in Switzerland over the past 18 years.
Beat Huber, previously Head of Technology at Schlatter Industries AG and who has been with the Schlatter Group for 23 years, will take early retirement at the end of January 2024. Beat Huber took over as Head of Technology 12 years ago and has played a decisive role in shaping the development of the Schlatter Group during this time. The Board of Directors, the Group Management and the employees would like to thank Beat Huber for his great commitment and his achievements for the Schlatter Group and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.
