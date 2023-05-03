Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market worth $21.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market by Type (Calcium chloride, Sodium chloride, Zinc calcium bromide, Cesium formate), Technology (High energy reverse osmosis, Mechanical vapor compression), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 15.8 billion in 2022.





The brine concentration technology market is mainly driven by the demand for brine concentration technology in various end-use industries, including mining, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, power generation, pulp & paper, coupled with the scarcity of water resources and concerns for the environmental impact. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market"

224 - Tables

35 - Figures

218 - Pages

"Calcium chloride by type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Calcium chloride is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global brine concentration technology market by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Calcium chloride is one of the by-products of brine concentration technology. It has uses in wastewater treatment, metal processing, and oil drilling. It is also used as a desiccant to remove moisture and air from storage containers and as a food preservative.

"Vertical tube falling film is projected to be the fastest growing technology in the market, in terms of value."

Vertical tube falling film provides superior properties like high heat transfer coefficient, low fouling, compact design, low liquid holdup, high heat recovery, and uniform heat distribution, making it ideal for various applications in industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for brine concentration technology during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific and South America markets are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina are investing in various industrial developments driving the brine concentration technology market. Moreover, the increasing mining and chemical industry in all these countries is driving the demand for brine concentration technology as it reduces the amount of waste generated and extracts valuable dissolved solids from the wastewater in these industries. The urgency of conserving freshwater due to its limited availability and increasing population in the region are key factors for the extensive use of brine concentration technology. In addition, governments from different countries are launching initiatives and programs to properly treat and dispose of wastewater generated to reduce the environmental impact.

The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies (France), Evoqua Water Technologies(US), H2O Innovations (Canada), Aquatech International LLC(US),Koch Separation Solutions(US), Aquachem (US), IDE Technologies(Israel),Saltworks Technologies (Canada), Samco Technologies (US), Gradiant (US).

