Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (the "Company" or "LONE") is pleased to announce that Nav Dhaliwal has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, which is preparing for a multi-project work program across its portfolio in Canada's emerging lithium districts.

Mr. Dhaliwal is an experienced mining executive, financier, and capital markets expert with a strong track record of value creation. He was the founding CEO of Bonterra Resources Inc., which made the award-winning Gladiator discovery in Quebec. Mr. Dhaliwal raised over $140M for Bonterra and played a key role in the company's market cap growth from $10M to over $200M during the base of the gold market cycle. He has founded several other successful companies in the resource sector, including Gatling Exploration Inc. and Pacton Gold Inc. Mr. Dhaliwal is also the founder of the highly successful RSD Capital which invests in, and provides management and technical expertise to, public and pre-IPO companies. Mr. Dhaliwal has a large, international network of financial connections and has raised over $400M for companies since 2010.



Dominic Verdejo has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer but will continue to act as a director of the Company.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Quebec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

