Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received proceeds of $655,082 from the exercise of 2,025,410 warrants priced at $0.20 and 1,000,000 warrants priced at $0.25. The use of proceeds from these exercised warrants will further fund the Company's advancement of its critical elements and energy metals strategy.

The Company has 1,060,000 warrants priced at $0.25 and 7,514,000 warrants priced at $0.20, that are in-the-money and remain outstanding, which if exercised, will result in the Company receiving additional proceeds of $1,767,800. These remaining warrants are held by insiders and a small group of our largest and most supportive shareholders.

Brian Leeners, Director and CEO stated, "We are extremely pleased with this strong show of capital support from our existing shareholders. We would like to thank these people and organizations for their continuing support and send a warm welcome to our newest shareholders who are now on board for Homerun's exciting future."

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources is focused on the development of its business within the critical elements and energy metals sectors.

