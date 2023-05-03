INFINOX Launches Revolutionary IX Social 2.0: The Ultimate Copy Trading App for Traders Everywhere

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINOX, a leading global brokerage firm, is excited to announce the launch of IX Social 2.0, the latest version of its popular and innovative copy trading app. The app has been designed to provide an enhanced experience for traders, IBs and affiliates, with a range of new features and improvements that make it easier and more engaging to trade.

Since the inception of IX Social in 2021, it has quickly become a popular platform for traders worldwide, and its recent success in Latin America - which saw a growth of 234% on the platform - is just one example of its widespread appeal. With the launch of IX Social 2.0, INFINOX clients can now take advantage of many new benefits. The app's multi-strategy option makes it easier for users to showcase multiple trading strategies at once, helping to attract a broad audience of copiers.

The newest version of the IX Social app is one of the many upcoming releases by INFINOX, who have significantly improved a number of services including their Client Area, IB Portal, and the recently released IX One platform. INFINOX is highly committed to constantly providing premium services to its clients, which is reflected by the most recent developments and updates - with more to come in the near future.

"We are thrilled to launch IX Social 2.0, which builds on the success of our previous app and provides even more benefits for our clients," said Joao Camarneiro, Head of IX Social 2.0. "Our focus is always on providing the best possible experience for our clients and this app is just one example of that."

With IX Social 2.0, users can choose from a variety of trading strategies that cater to different market conditions and risk appetites. This feature allows traders to diversify their portfolios and spread risk across different markets and asset classes.

In addition to the multi-strategy option, IX Social 2.0 also provides a wide range of tradable assets including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This way, traders have access to a variety of opportunities.

"We are confident that IX Social 2.0 will provide an even better trading experience for our clients," expressed Camarneiro. To find out more about IX Social 2.0, traders are invited to visit https://www.INFINOX.com/fsc/en/ix-social .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068758/INFINOX_IX_Social.jpg

