Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Worldwide Data Center Construction Market to Reach $73.43 Billion in 2028, Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 51 Countries - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton latest research report, the worldwide data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828
Edge data center investments fueled by 5G deployment, operators' sustainability initiatives, rack power density surge, innovative data center power technologies, and automation & intelligent monitoring solutions are some key trends in the global data center construction market.
Worldwide Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 73.43 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 50.34 Billion
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
6.50 %
Market Size - Area (2028)
58.15 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2028)
9.778.6 MW
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segments
Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828
North America Data Center Construction Market to Create $29 Billion Investment Opportunities
The US data center construction market witnessed investments from all major hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS. The renewable energy trend among data center operators is witnessed across the US. Also, city councils across the US set goals to reduce their emissions. Governors and mayors, as part of the clean and renewable energy initiative in California plan to achieve the goal of 100% renewable and zero-carbon electricity by 2045. The US government plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the electricity sector by 2035 and to become a carbon neutral economy by 2050.
Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America, with more than 45% of investments in the region due to the growth in internet penetration and adoption of cloud-based services by businesses in the country. The Brazil data center market witnesses the entry of foreign companies with the acquisition of local colocation service providers. For instance, in December 2022, Aligned, a US data center firm, announced to acquire ODATA, a Brazilian colocation data center service firm.
Germany is one of the mature data center markets in Western Europe. There is a significant increase in country's digitalization of the local enterprises fueling the growth of local data centers. There is ample demand from the German data center, paving the way for data center operators to expand in the region. Hyperscale data center providers also invest in the region due to the digital demands of German customers.
Get Insights About More Region, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3828
Market Trends & Opportunities
Increased M&As & Joint Ventures: The rise in demand across several industries drives data center suppliers to sign several M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. The data center market is also interested in acquiring data centers by real estate and investment firms.
In November 2022, Partners Group acquired EdgeCore for around $1.2 billion. Later, in May 2022, Digital Bridge and IFM Investors acquired Switch for around $11 billion.
Data Center Investments Fueled by Big Data & IoT: The Internet of Things (IoT), which connects the digital and physical worlds using a network of sensors, contributes to the fast development of data traffic. Implementing 5G networks for mobile devices will aid the exponential growth of IoT and Big data analytics during the forecast period.
Smart bots can also be implemented to manage certain operations where human presence is not required. This also leads to more efficient power and cooling systems in data centers since the temperature can be kept cooler, and non-essential power equipment, such as lights and air conditioners, can be adjusted automatically.
Key Investors & Investments
- In 2022, hyperscale investments in the US were over 25 projects by major operators, including Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, and AWS.
- Recently, Meta (Facebook) announced its plan to pause expanding and constructing new data center facilities across the US and the world. The company aims to design a new AI data center and redesign its data center facilities for artificial intelligence workloads.
- Hyperscale providers continuously expand. For instance, AWS announced its plan to invest around $2.4 billion in the UK to build and operate data centers.
Key Highlights
- In 2022, the global data center construction market witnessed investments of over USD 50 billion owing to investments from colocation operators, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, NTT Global Data Centers, DataBank, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
- Hyperscalers, such as Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google, also aid the market with investments. These companies expand their global presence, focusing on emerging locations across Europe and APAC.
- Aside from AWS, Google, and Microsoft, cloud operators include Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Oracle, IBM Cloud, and OVHcloud. They are involved in the development of several cloud regions globally, which will increase data center investments.
- In 2022, the data center construction market witnessed supply chain-related challenges to support infrastructure providers. This recovered to an extent in the latter half of 2022. However, prices of raw materials have since risen, leading to higher costs for data center investors.
- Local colocation providers in several countries expand their presence by constructing additional facilities, propelling the data center construction market. The prominent adaptors of cloud-based services are SMEs, where large enterprises lag due to cloud security concerns and, hence, develop private cloud computing environments.
- The data center construction market is attractive, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties.
Arizton's Expertise in the Data Center Industry
We track data center investments worldwide on a continuous basis and strive to provide accurate market analysis on investments across 20+ infrastructure categories.
Arizton's team of principal consultants and analysts work towards publishing extensive secondary and primary research that is credible, resourceful, and data-driven. With over 5+ years of experience, Arizton has helped several Fortune 500 companies with data-driven insights that enabled them to expand their businesses to niche regions, added over a billion dollars in revenues, and effective go-to-market strategies. We offer various product portfolios to meet the client's requirements, which align with their key business strategies and identify high-value growth avenues.
Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to access premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.
Why Should Buy This Research Report?
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Market Segmentation
Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- The Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other CEE Countries
- Middle East
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Other Middle East Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- The Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:
Worldwide Data Center Power Market - Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries
U.S. Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028
Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Table of Content
ABOUT ARIZTON
ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES
WHAT'S INCLUDED
SEGMENTS INCLUDED
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET AT GLANCE
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
- AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
- POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
MARKET DYNAMICS
- MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
- MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- MARKET RESTRAINTS
SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
- FACILITY TYPE SEGMENTATION
- HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS
- COLOCATION DATA CENTERS
- ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS
INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION
- ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- COOLING SYSTEMS
- COOLING TECHNIQUES
- GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
TIER STANDARDS SEGMENTATION
GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
NORTH AMERICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
US
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY AREA OF DEVELOPMENT AND FTZS
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER CAPACITY & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
CANADA
LATIN AMERICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
BRAZIL
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY SEZS, DEVELOPMENTS AND LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
MEXICO
CHILE
COLOMBIA
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
WESTERN EUROPE
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
UK
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY DEVELOPMENT, SEZS AND INVESTMENT COST
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
GERMANY
FRANCE
NETHERLANDS
IRELAND
ITALY
SPAIN
SWITZERLAND
BELGIUM
PORTUGAL
OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
NORDICS
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
DENMARK
- KEY HIGHLIGHTS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY LAND DEVELOPMENT & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
SWEDEN
NORWAY
FINLAND & ICELAND
CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
RUSSIA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY SEZS & LAND DEVELOPMENT
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
POLAND
AUSTRIA
CZECH REPUBLIC
OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
MIDDLE EAST
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
UAE
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY SEZS, HIGHLIGHTS & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
SAUDI ARABIA
ISRAEL
OMAN
KUWAIT
QATAR
BAHRAIN
JORDAN
OTHER MIIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES
AFRICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
SOUTH AFRICA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY AREA, INVESTMENT COST & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
KENYA
NIGERIA
EGYPT
ETHIOPIA
OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
APAC
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
CHINA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY SEZS
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
HONG KONG
AUSTRALIA
NEW ZEALAND
INDIA
JAPAN
SOUTH KOREA
TAIWAN
REST OF APAC
SOUTHEAST ASIA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
SINGAPORE
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
INDONESIA
MALAYSIA
THAILAND
PHILIPPINES
VIETNAM
REST OF SOUTHEAST ASIA
MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS & SUBCONTRACTORS
- DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- NEW ENTRANTS
QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
APPENDIX
ABBREVIATIONS
DEFINITIONS
SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
About Us:?????????????????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???????????????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????????????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?????????????????
Contact Us??????????????
Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????
????????? +1 302 469 0707????????????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com??????????????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????????????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog??????????????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/???????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068722/Worldwide_Data_Center_Construction_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worldwide-data-center-construction-market-to-reach-73-43-billion-in-2028--investment-prospects-in-9-regions-and-51-countries---arizton-301814631.html