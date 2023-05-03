Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates 160 Locations With New Hilton Head Island, SC Opening

Top Ten Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds 15th Location Serving South Carolina

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their 160th location on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 Plaza Drive on Hilton Head Island, SC.

To celebrate the grand opening, the brand-new Hilton Head Island location is offering free washes 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, May 10. Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited membership plan for $9.99 for the first month during their first week of opening.

"We've been washing cars in South Carolina for almost ten years," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to open our fifteenth location in the state on Hilton Head Island, just a short drive from our Bluffton location. When living in a coastal community like Hilton Head, washing your car regularly to remove the salt buildup is essential to help keep your car sparkling into the future. We believe the convenience of our industry-leading car wash will benefit residents and visitors of Hilton Head Island for years to come and are proud to join this spirited community with our 160th location."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Hilton Head Island community, and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 160 locations across 21 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top 10 conveyor car washes in the country and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has donated over $1 million dollars to charitable efforts.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752784/Tidal-Wave-Auto-Spa-Celebrates-160-Locations-With-New-Hilton-Head-Island-SC-Opening