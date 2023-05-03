DJ Samba Digital, Inc: FINAL RESULTS 2022

FINAL Results 2022

Sales 2022: +37% - Net profit 2022: +56%.

Confirmation of 2023 annual turnover target at EUR5.9m

Lisbon (Portugal) - 3 May 2023 - 6 p.m.: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, announces its final 2022 results with a clear increase.

The final 2022 accounts, audited by the Statutory Auditors and published on 28 April 2023 with the CMVM (Lisbon Stock Exchange regulatory authority), are as follows:

Audited figures EURK 31/12/2022 31/12/2021 Variation Turnover 3 861 2 820 +37% Operating profit 893 574 +56% Operating margin 23.1% 20.4% +2.7 pts. Net profit 697 448 +56% Net margin 18.1% 15.9% +2.2 pts.

These results are slightly better than those published on 28 February as a provisional result due to the required use by the company's auditors of the average EUR/USD 2022 exchange rate for the income statement items instead of the closing 2022 rate.

Acceleration of commercial momentum in Q1 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, Samba Digital's business continued to grow strongly with a 35% increase in revenues over the period to EUR1,226K, confirming the forecast of annual revenues for 2023 of around EUR5,900K.

Next publication: H1 2023 revenues on 18 July 2023

ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL

Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital supports clubs and players in the sport and eGaming industry in their internationalization strategy, developing their digital audiences around the world.

The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest clubs and actors of English football (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea...), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco...), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Naples...), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern de Munich...) and, since 2022, with the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports, such as basketball (Orlando Magic in NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.), etc.

Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms for the sports industry, with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate translates and adapts content into 50 languages and dialects and offers subtitling and video dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the first sports marketing company in the world to offer these various services with an economic model based on flexibility, without any bank debt and a comfortable treasury allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon PTDGL0AM0003 MLSMB

