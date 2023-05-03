Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Captures Interest of Major Warehouse Club Retailers

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce it has secured the interest of multiple major warehouse club retailers for its BE WATER brand. These merchants maintain an average nationwide membership count of over 30 million consumers, most of whom will see, and experience, BE WATER for the first time. Sales activity through these enterprises dramatically improves Greene Concepts' financial positioning and footprint within the beverage marketplace.

Moving forward with these major club retailers presents the BE WATER brand to a massive national audience. Additionally, sales through these membership warehouses will commence with 10 weekly truckloads of BE WATER which will accelerate over time.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "The world is seeing Greene Concepts gain increased traction within the marketplace. Discussions with these major club retailers led to solidified interest in BE WATER and the trust of the retailers to implement BE WATER in their chain stores. This growth has precipitated the immediate need for and hire of full-time bottling plant staff who all report to our very experienced warehouse manager Ken Porter. This is in addition to our plan to expand the bottling plant by 20,000 square feet (to total 80,000 sq ft)."

Mr. Greene continues, "Consumers will soon be able to go into large membership warehouse clubs and purchase our BE WATER. Our footprint is continuing to grow across the U.S., and I am incredibly happy about our current positioning as a company, our current financial growth plans, and what this means for our shareholders. Meanwhile we continue in step and pace toward the completion of our company goals with non-stop accomplishments."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

