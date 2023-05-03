Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Oman Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $428 Million in 2028, 30 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Oman data center market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2028.





Oman is an emerging data center market with steady implementation of digitalization, cloud-based services, 5G, big data, and AI. Cloud service providers such as Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and Google operate in the country through local partners in Oman.

Oman has free trade zones and special economic zones, benefiting industrial and enterprise investments with tax incentives. The country has the presence of around 14 existing submarine cables connected to the data center markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through submarine cable connectivity. Oman targets to generate around 30% of renewable energy by 2040.

Oman Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 428 Million (2028) Market Size (Area) 156 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 30 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 9.60 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 46 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Oman's data centers will likely receive over $100 million in core & shell development investment during 2023-2028. In the upcoming years, Oman will likely witness data center investments from major colocation services providers such as Gulf Data Hub and Equinix. The high adoption of cloud-based services is helping grow retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

Due to the huge demand for data centers, government Bodies are migrating their data to colocation data center services. Some of them are renting rack space in third-party colocation services. Regarding connectivity, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Raman, and Singapore India Gateway (SING) Cable are major upcoming submarine cable projects in the country. China Mobile, Facebook, MTN Group, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC invest in the deployment of the 2Africa subsea cable, which is likely to be operational in 2023. Google, Omantel, and Telecom Italia Sparkle are developing the Raman subsea cable, which connects Oman with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, and Djibouti. In Oman, Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) launched 5G technology commercially in 2020. In addition, Vodafone, Ericsson, Nokia, and Ooredoo are witnessing investments in 5G deployment.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman

Facilities Covered (Existing): 7



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5



Coverage: 5+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Oman

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing



Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The Oman data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

DC Pro Engineering

Direct Services

Hill International

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Ooredoo

Oman Data Park

Datamount

CloudAcropolis

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman

Historical Scenario in Oman

5+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Muscat



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Projects in Oman

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Oman

Microeconomics & Macroeconomics

Investment Opportunities in the Oman

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Oman

Colocation Services Market in Oman

Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 8: Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

