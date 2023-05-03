Lewes, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2023) - AXL, an educational technology company, is developing two key new products that will be available for those creating e-learning courses. One is the company's proprietary translation software, nicknamed "Merlin", which is specifically designed to work with educational texts. The second is "Johnny The Market Guru", an AI marketing protocol that is designed to help online educational businesses scale and grow, accessing new markets.

AXL EdTech's team shares that its language software is an AI avatar that automatically translates videos with a unique voice simulator that actually replicates the original speaker's voice timbre and lip movements, making it a hyper-realistic AI translator. Merlin can adapt to any language and translate it to the language selected by the user, and will soon be able to automatically translate all lessons uploaded to the AXL platform into 50 different languages.

By June of 2023, AXL developers say, Merlin will have the capability to create a digital copy of any user and will be able to record lectures and lessons based on scripts. Far more than a translator program, Merlin is designed to be the next generator of translation technology, creating a realistic avatar based on the appearance of the original speaker, complete with emotional responses and natural body language.

Johnny the Market Guru is an artificial marketer designed to analyze behavioral characteristics, identifying a targeted audience based on user input. It will be able to build predictive sales models and offer recommendations based on which lead it intends to generate, as well as identify successful advertising campaign strategies.

In addition, Johnny will provide a detailed breakdown of analytics and have the capability of reading and analyzing the data to provide recommendations for changes based on audience response, sales and leads generated, and measurable revenue gain or loss.

AXL co-founders Dmitry Yurchenko and Daniil Musatov say that artificial intelligence is an industry capable of disrupting and improving the current educational technology space. "We are already seeing the implementation of open AI sources like ChapGPT and others," says Yurchenko. "In just a short time, these sources are making significant shifts in multiple areas related to education."

AXL EdTech is a global IT platform for online education, already used in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, and is now moving into the US market. "Education is universal," says Musatov, "and in our business, we seek to be universal as well. The software we develop today could change the educational practices of tomorrow. We are on a mission to offer innovations that can streamline the educational process and help more students achieve success."

AXL EdTech Booster, LLC is an all-in-one SaaS for e-course creators that focuses on integrating multiple applications into a single, streamlined platform. AXL creates dashboards to coordinate CRM tasks, kanban, sales and marketing analytics, chat/telegram channel access control, OP Manager Download Calendar, and more.

