Bringg and Uber Expand their Partnership into the United Kingdom

The partnership will provide retailers using Uber Direct, the company's on-demand white label delivery service, with a connected ecosystem to enhance the customer experience

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading Delivery Management Platform (DMP) provider, today announced an expansion of their partnership with Uber Direct, Uber's on-demand white label delivery service powered by Uber in the United Kingdom to improve the customer delivery experience.

The partnership will help local retailers to easily launch fast and convenient delivery options for their consumers. Bringg has already partnered with Uber in the US, Canada, ANZ, France, Brazil, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

With this partnership, Uber Direct in the UK will be better equipped to support current and future retailers as they scale deliveries and ensure that they are provided with real-time visibility, cost efficiency, and the capacity to offer multiple flexible delivery options to their customers.

Matthew Price, UK Uber Eats General Manager said: "Customer experience has always been a top priority for Uber, and together with Bringg we will be able to provide retailers with the highest level of delivery options for their clients. The ability to seamlessly integrate our existing technology with Bringg's platform has made working with them an absolute pleasure; as they proved to be a one-stop-shop that addresses all of our delivery needs."

"The expansion of our partnership with Uber into the UK is a testament to the success and effectiveness of our work across the globe," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "With the current economic situation, many businesses are realizing that effective strategies need to be implemented to reduce delivery costs and increase order visibility to improve the customer journey. By partnering with Bringg, Uber UK will be able to continue their customer-centric legacy by connecting to a wider range of external delivery providers and offering more delivery options to their customers."

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

