Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Goodbye Kansas Group AB (244/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Goodbye Kansas Group AB's annual general meeting, held on April 13, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 8, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: GBK Terms: Reverse split: 1:200 Current ISIN: SE0010270793 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020179158 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 8, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.