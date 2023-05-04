Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A2DXYY | ISIN: SE0010270793
GlobeNewswire
04.05.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Goodbye Kansas Group AB (244/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Goodbye Kansas Group AB's annual general
meeting, held on April 13, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from May 8, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 GBK         
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:200
Current ISIN:                SE0010270793    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2023     
New ISIN code:                SE0020179158    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 8, 2023     

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
