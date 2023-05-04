OPPO Find N2 Flip's Flexion Hinge Marks A Breakthrough In Flip Phone Experience

OPPO's new Find N2 Flip phone features a miniaturized Flexion Hinge that allows for smoother folding and a larger cover screen without sacrificing durability or battery life

The Find N2 Flip is a game-changing breakthrough for the flip phone category, offering an array of rich cover screen experiences and enhancing photography and durability

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO's newest Find N2 Flip is designed to enhance the best features of flip phones while eliminating their drawbacks. It features a smaller Flexion Hinge that enables the phone to fold smoothly without leaving a deep crease that can collect dust, making it stand out from other flip phone models. The phone also has the largest cover screen of its kind displaying more features and a battery with higher capacity that charges quickly, offering an enhanced experience and marking a new era in flip phones.





The New Generation Flexion Hinge

OPPO's research and development into folding screen technology dates back to early 2018. In 2020, they unveiled OPPO X 2021, a rollable smartphone that made headlines around the world, as an example of their commitment to pioneering different form factors. They also experimented with countless hinge designs before launching the first Find N with the original Flexion Hinge.

The hinge of a folding phone has a big impact on its features and is a relatively large component. With space always at a premium in smartphone design, less space means less room for other components like batteries. However, the Find N2 Flip's miniaturized hinge ensures that the phone doesn't have to compromise in other areas.

The New Generation Flexion Hinge's structure is built on a solid foundation that goes back almost half a decade and has undergone numerous iterations. It has a simpler, cleaner design and is a more stable solution with fewer parts. The newer hinge features a new cam system and 1/4 spindle assembly, allowing it to hold its form between 45° and 110° when partially folded.

The choice of hinge materials has also been refined, with a flexible stainless steel element that is precision etched, and injected with a soft, pliable material. Aeronautical high-strength steel at the key bearing position ensures the hinge delivers higher reliability, that the tensile strength is up to 15%, and the yield strength is up to 25%. Meanwhile, while aircraft-grade carbon-fiber reinforced polymer ensures strength without adding weight.

The hinge design creates the perfect amount of flex and firmness, whether folding the phone or typing on the display. It also guides the screen into a specific waterdrop fold when the phone is shut, significantly reducing the crease compared to the competition. The waterdrop shape has a larger bending, resulting in a lighter crease and less screen deformation.

Superior Features

The Find N2 Flip's miniaturized hinge enables a larger cover screen and high-capacity, fast-charging battery while enhancing part-folded experiences and durability.

With a 3.26" cover screen, users can easily interact with the Find N2 Flip and access notifications, weather updates, and interactive pet wallpapers without opening the phone.

The Find N2 Flip's innovative hinge mechanism lets users capture clearer selfies with the main camera. But that's not all - the hinge also allows the phone to stand in a part-folded position, giving users the ability to preview content while shooting. The phone is also equipped with Dual Preview, which allows subjects to see a preview of themselves before the photo is taken. And if that's not enough, users can part-fold the phone to unlock FlexForm Mode, which is perfect for time-lapses, video calls and long-exposure photography. With a 4300mAh battery, users can keep the creativity flowing all day long.

The miniaturized hinge doesn't sacrifice durability, with the phone having been tested to withstand 400,000 folds by TÜV Rheinland and extreme temperatures at both -20ºC and 50ºC.

It isn't just the folding mechanism that gives the Find N2 Flip its edge. When shut, the New Generation Flexion Hinge prevents dust and airborne particles from collecting along the crease line, and features the shallowest crease of any folding phone making the screen virtually invisible in most environments.

A New Era in Flip Phones

In summary, thanks to its smaller, New Generation Flexion Hinge, the Find N2 Flip enjoys the largest cover screen, highest capacity battery and fastest charging of any flip phone. It also provides an array of rich cover screen experiences, from interactive wallpapers to useful toggles and widgets, while enhancing photography and durability.

So while the hinge of a flip phone might be a single element, its impact is far-reaching, and thanks to OPPO's game-changing New Generation Flexion Hinge, the Find N2 Flip is a compromise-free breakthrough for the flip phone category.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069646/OPPO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oppo-find-n2-flips-flexion-hinge-marks-a-breakthrough-in-flip-phone-experience-301815849.html