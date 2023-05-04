Noventiq (LSE: NVIQ) is a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services focused on high-growth emerging markets

The transaction values Noventiq at a pro-forma enterprise value and pro-forma equity market cap of approximately $800 million and $1 billion, respectively

No minimum amount of equity or debt financing is required to close the transaction

Noventiq is on track to report record turnover of approximately $1.5B in FY 2022, underpinned by an expanding recurring revenue base and history of profitable growth

Noventiq operates in almost 60 countries with deep local expertise, connecting 75,000 customers and industry-leading strategic partners including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google

Noventiq continuously extends its portfolio with new service offerings in domains including multi-cloud, software engineering and integration, cyber security and artificial intelligence

Noventiq intends to de-list from the London Stock Exchange and list on Nasdaq through the merger

Noventiq (LSE: NVIQ) ("Noventiq"), a global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services provider, and Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) ("Corner Growth"), a special purpose acquisition company led by veteran technology investors ("Sponsors"), today announced they have entered into a business combination agreement that is expected to result in the combined company ("Combined Company") being listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "NVIQ". The Combined Company will operate under the same management team, including Hervé Tessler, Chief Executive Officer, and Sergey Chernovolenko, President Chief Operating Officer, with current Noventiq shareholders rolling 100% of their equity into the Combined Company.

The proposed business combination ("Business Combination") is expected to provide Noventiq with improved access to new sources of capital, accelerate M&A opportunities, and enhance its reach and capabilities in fast-growing in-house technology development in cyber security, generative-AI, and other high-margin products and tools.

Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq Group, said:

"Noventiq has an established history of delivering digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services to high growth markets. The backbone of our success is a highly decentralized, expert team of thought leaders across the almost 60 countries we serve. As a responsible organisation, we believe that it is our duty to create value not only for our shareholders but also for our employees, customers, and technology partners. We are proud to collaborate with the incredible team at Corner Growth on this transaction and are confident that it will propel our efforts globally and open a pathway for a broader set of public investors to participate in our important work."

Marvin Tien, Co-Chairman CEO of Corner Growth, said:

"Hervé, Sergey, and the impressive Noventiq management team are leading the way in delivering digital success to growth markets, leveraging best-in-breed technology partnerships and unrivaled local expertise in the markets they serve. With our unique relationships in the Asia-Pacific region and decades of technology-driven investment experience, we believe we can help deliver long-term value for all stakeholders in this transaction."

Noventiq Investment Highlights

Leading enabler of digital success. Noventiq sits at the heart of the $3.8 trillion digital transformation and cybersecurity ecosystem.

Noventiq sits at the heart of the $3.8 trillion digital transformation and cybersecurity ecosystem. Global reach and focus on high growth emerging markets. These growing markets represent a substantial total addressable market (TAM) estimated to grow at an approximately 9%CAGR from $330 billion in 2020 to approximately $500 billion in 2025 1 and are underserved and historically difficult to penetrate. Noventiq's extensive global reach, coupled with a strong local presence and recognized execution capability, uniquely positions it for success in these markets.

These growing markets represent a substantial total addressable market (TAM) estimated to grow at an approximately 9%CAGR from $330 billion in 2020 to approximately $500 billion in 2025 and are underserved and historically difficult to penetrate. Noventiq's extensive global reach, coupled with a strong local presence and recognized execution capability, uniquely positions it for success in these markets. Strategic partnerships amplify growth strategy and widen Noventiq's competitive reach. Noventiq ranks as a premier partner for the top public cloud companies globally, including Microsoft as well as other key technology players such as AWS and Google. Noventiq has collaborated with Microsoft for over 25 years, becoming a leading strategic partner in a large number of growing markets, and is focused on continuing to expand its services footprint, while also actively delivering other partners' technologies as part of its portfolio of customer outcome-focused solutions.

Noventiq ranks as a premier partner for the top public cloud companies globally, including Microsoft as well as other key technology players such as AWS and Google. Noventiq has collaborated with Microsoft for over 25 years, becoming a leading strategic partner in a large number of growing markets, and is focused on continuing to expand its services footprint, while also actively delivering other partners' technologies as part of its portfolio of customer outcome-focused solutions. Consolidator with track record of successful M&A. 14 companies acquired since 2020 including multiple transactions in 2022/2023, with a strategic approach towards geographic, portfolio and sales channel expansion.

14 companies acquired since 2020 including multiple transactions in 2022/2023, with a strategic approach towards geographic, portfolio and sales channel expansion. Inclusive and diverse culture, industry leading talent and unparalleled local expertise. Noventiq is a people-first and customer-centric organization. Eighty-five percent of headcount is customer facing and is led by a low-turnover, long-tenured management team with deep experience in developing markets and providing services to Fortune 500 global operations.

Noventiq is a people-first and customer-centric organization. Eighty-five percent of headcount is customer facing and is led by a low-turnover, long-tenured management team with deep experience in developing markets and providing services to Fortune 500 global operations. New product lines and product categories on the horizon. Significantorganic growth opportunities in selling in-house developed solutions like enterprise-grade smart assistants powered by generative AI, Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, and other services and tools to new and existing customers. These are key drivers in growing high-margin solutions through Noventiq's land and expand model.

Expanding recurring revenue base with history of profitable growth

Noventiq is on track to report record revenue and gross profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. As announced on February 28, 2023:

Q3 2022 turnover was $398.8 million, an increase of 45% in USD, and 57% in constant currency. For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, turnover was $1,089.9 million, an increase of 37% in USD, and 49% in constant currency. Q3 YTD FY2022 turnover was close to the level of turnover delivered for the whole of the prior year FY2021.

Q3 2022 gross profit was $71.4 million, an increase of 75% in USD, and 82% in constant currency. For the 9 months ended December 31, 2022, gross profit was $167.2 million, an increase of 65% in USD, and 73% in constant currency. Q3 YTD FY2022 gross profit of $167.2 million was more than was delivered for the whole of the prior year FY2021 ($146 million).



Transaction summary

Upon closing of the transaction, and assuming no stockholders of Corner Growth redeem their shares, Noventiq will have $278M pro forma cash on balance sheet, consisting of $112 million in anticipated new financing proceeds and $191 million in existing cash (as of 12/31/2022), less $25 million in transaction fees. Existing Noventiq shareholders are expected to own 84.7% of the fully diluted shares of the Combined Company, with public stockholders of Corner Growth expected to own 10.6%, and the Sponsors expected to own 4.7%.

The transaction, which has been approved unanimously by the Boards of Directors of both Noventiq and Corner Growth, is subject to approval by Corner Growth's and Noventiq's stockholders and subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Corner Growth with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be available at www.sec.gov.

About Noventiq

Noventiq is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered in London. Noventiq enables, facilitates and accelerates the digital transformation of its customers' businesses, connecting over 75,000 organisations from all industries with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, and delivering its own services and solutions.

Noventiq delivered a turnover of approximately US$1.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2021. Noventiq's c. 6,400 employees work in almost 60 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa with a focus on markets with significant growth potential.

Additional information about Noventiq can be found here: https://noventiq.com/investor-relations

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: COOL) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on partnering with a high growth technology company. Corner Growth's mission is to deliver value to its investors by providing a compelling alternative to a traditional public offering. Corner Growth is uniquely positioned to deliver on its value-add approach given its management team's history, experience, relationships, leadership and track record in identifying and investing in disruptive technology companies across all technology verticals.

Corner Growth also brings a group of highly respected investment professionals, with strong track records and deep individual experience in SPAC and de-SPAC processes, a rolodex of premier public market investors, and a team of advisors who offer experience and access to networks across a broad functional and physical geography.

