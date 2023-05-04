FnF Research: $19.61 Bn Growth in Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market size was worth around USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 19.61 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.9% between 2023 and 2030.





Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Overview

The industry is also known as AR/VR industry and refers to the utilization of technologies related to augmented reality and virtual reality in the healthcare sector to provide patient care and treatment. The technical devices and systems in the market are supposed to be used only by trained healthcare professionals who have undergone the necessary education, training, and improved visualization sessions so that they can effectively optimize the offering of the programs. Augmented reality deals with overlaying the real world with digital information while virtual reality involves the creation of a simulated situation or an environment that is interactive.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 26.9% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market size was valued at around USD 2.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.61 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on component segmentation, hardware was the leading component in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Government and Defense Institutions, Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, and Others), By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of chronic conditions to propel market demand.

The global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market is projected to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of multiple chronic conditions that can severely impact the quality of life among patients. Some of these conditions include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer and the number of patients detected with these conditions is growing at a rapid rate. This has led to higher demand for better technological systems in the healthcare sector that can aid in enhanced patient care and medical treatment. The healthcare sector received heavy investments annually as the need of the hour is to upgrade medical care across the globe.

Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Restraints

High cost to act as market restraints.

AR/VR software and devices are high in cost which is major restraint faced by many players operating in the sector. Along with the initial investment being high, these programs can be significantly expensive in terms of operation and maintenance since they need dedicated technical teams for the initial training of healthcare professionals. Many clinics or hospitals operating in the medical field may not have the necessary resources to fund such high investments leading to the loss of consumer databases.

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Opportunities

Development of specialized AR/VR solutions to provide further growth opportunities.

One of the most lucrative opportunities in the global industry is in the form of the development of AR and VR solutions that are designed to deliver specific results or outcomes. These systems are tailored to meet the needs of certain medical conditions and associated treatment of therapies. For instance, augmented reality can be used to help patients suffering from arthritis to better manage their pain while virtual reality can be used for treating patients with mental health conditions.

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Challenges

Regulatory concerns to challenge market growth.

AR/VR technologies that are used in the healthcare sector are heavily regulated. It is essential that the product manufacturers or services obtain the necessary license and approval from regulatory bodies before entering a new market or when introducing a new product. Since these devices play an important role in the medical health conditions of patients, they have to undergo stringent quality checks before they receive approval for operations. These processes can be extremely complicated and time-consuming, thus acting as a major challenge for the industry players.

Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market is segmented based on end-user, component, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are government and defense institutions, hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, research and diagnostics laboratories, research organizations and pharma companies, and others.

In 2022, the global market registered the highest growth in the hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers segment

Since healthcare providers are the first source of treatment and are primary caregivers, they are most likely to make use of AR/VR systems for patient treatment or care

Furthermore, the technology is used to provide necessary training to the professionals before they can use these devices in the live environment to avoid any mishaps

Research organizations, pharma companies, and diagnostic laboratories are also significant contributors to the global industry

AR headset developed by Microsoft and called the HoloLens 2 is sold at a starting price of USD 3,500

Based on component, the global market divisions are software, hardware, and services

The most significantly used component is the hardware however software and services are equally important since they ensure that the hardware provides desired results without any error

Software programs enable healthcare providers to create, deploy, or develop different AR/VR solutions. For instance, the software programs are used to provide training to the medical staff and also to create virtual patient consultations

The services segment includes various types of services like custom development, consulting, support, and training

A report submitted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) concluded that the average yearly budget for IT training in healthcare in the US is around $1,000 per full-time employee (FTE) per year

List of Key Players in Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market:

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

HTC Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

3D Systems Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AccuVein Inc.

CAE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Orca Health Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic plc

Osso VR

ImmersiveTouch Inc.

EON Reality Inc.

Magic Leap Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for HEALTHCARE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the HEALTHCARE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the HEALTHCARE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY Market Industry?

What segments does the HEALTHCARE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the HEALTHCARE AUGMENTED AND VIRTUAL REALITY Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.31 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 19.61 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 26.9% 2023-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Segments Covered By End-User, Component, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, HTC Corporation, Alphabet Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AccuVein Inc., CAE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Orca Health Inc., Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Osso VR, ImmersiveTouch Inc., EON Reality Inc., Magic Leap Inc., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/healthcare-augmented-and-virtual-reality-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to exceed with the highest CAGR.

The global healthcare augmented and virtual reality market is projected to witness the highest CAGR in North America with the US and Canada leading with the highest revenue. One of the most important factors propelling regional growth is the existence of the already established and advanced medical infrastructure of these countries that allows access to new and breakthrough technologies for medical care.

Furthermore, the growing investments toward improving and increasing research & development activities surrounding virtual reality devices, software programs, and services could result in higher revenue. The rising use of AR/VR devices for medical training and patient care is important to regional growth. Additionally, the surging number of FDA approvals works in the favor of the US segment. Europe is projected to emerge as the second leading market due to growing investments in healthcare and IT along with the rising integration of both industries.

Global Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Government and Defense Institutions

Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Organizations and Pharma Companies

Others

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: By Component Outlook (2023-2030)

Software

Hardware

Services

Healthcare Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

