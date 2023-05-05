MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 5
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 4 May 2023 was 324.18p (ex income) 327.91p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
05 May 2023
