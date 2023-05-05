MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 4 May 2023 was 324.18p (ex income) 327.91p (cum income).

05 May 2023