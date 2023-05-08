Anzeige
Montag, 08.05.2023
Ganz große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn? Hier könnte diese Woche richtig viel drin sein…
WKN: A3D37R | ISIN: US47010C7065
08.05.2023 | 14:38
Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Monday, May 15th at 8:30 AM EDT Regarding Q1 2023 Financials & Corporate Updates

  • Click here to register for webcast
  • Company plans to file its Earnings Report on May 15, 2023 on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to review first-quarter 2023 financials and provide corporate updates.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on May 15, 2023, and the expectation that Jaguar will file its 10-Q on May 15, 2023 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753085/Jaguar-Health-to-Hold-Investor-Webcast-Monday-May-15th-at-830-AM-EDT-Regarding-Q1-2023-Financials-Corporate-Updates

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
