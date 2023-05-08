IM Cannabis Corp.: IM Cannabis to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15 at 9:00am ET

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC) (the "Company", "IMCannabis", or "IMC"), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, will report operational and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 15, 2023 before the market opens.





The Company will host a zoom web conference on the same day at 9:00a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join us live, a recording of the call will be available on our website at https://investors.imcannabis.com/ within 24 hours after the call.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has recently exited operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. Until recently, the Company also actively operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries, where it cultivated, processed, packaged, and sold premium and ultra-premium cannabis at its own facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands for the adult-use market in Canada. The Company has exited operations in Canada and considers these operations discontinued.

