U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported quarterly Net Loss of $586 thousand or $0.11 loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million or $3.02 loss per share for the same quarter of 2024. The Company recognized a negative Provision for Credit Losses of $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to a provision expense of $5.8 million recognized for the same quarter last year.

At December 31, 2025, Total Assets were $409.1 million, a decrease of $113.2 million or 21.7% from $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Net Loans were $283.4 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $102.7 million or 26.6% from $386.1 million at December 31, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $101.7 million or 23.1% to $337.9 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $439.6 million a year earlier.

The Company had a Net Recovery of $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to a Net Charge Off of $18.1 million during the same quarter of 2024. The total balance of non-accrual loans was $5.1 million at December 31, 2025 as compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 1.25% at December 31, 2025 compared to 2.11% at December 31, 2024.

The Bank's capital ratios were 7.22%, 9.98% and 10.92% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, as compared to 5.60%, 7.53% and 8.80%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. All capital ratios remained above the "well capitalized" minimum regulatory guidelines as of December 31, 2025.

The Bank hired Gordon Osberg as the new Chief Credit Officer effective January 12, 2026, replacing Rob Disotell who has retired. Mr. Osberg's most recent experience was at Washington Business Bank, where he had served as the Chief Credit Officer for 16 years.

"Although we recorded another year of negative earnings, we are in a much better place than this time last year. Our credit improvement efforts have resulted in significant recoveries during the latter part of the year, and our capital ratios have continued to improve during the year," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Dec-25 Sep-25 Dec-24 Dec-25 Dec-24 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 5,466 $ 5,608 $ 7,165 $ 23,652 $ 34,082 Interest Expense 2,980 3,090 4,643 13,226 18,930 Net Interest Income 2,486 2,518 2,522 10,426 15,152 Provision for Credit Losses (Negative Provision) (1,663 ) (800 ) 5,801 (1,594 ) 28,246 Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - - - - 179 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 132 122 141 323 668 Other Non-interest Income 75 77 184 391 776 Non-interest Income 207 199 325 714 1,623 Salaries & Benefits 1,704 1,551 1,629 6,454 6,577 Professional Fees 1,438 1,146 501 3,758 2,341 Occupancy Expense 200 211 193 817 779 Other Expense 1,032 866 737 3,485 3,278 Non-interest Expense 4,374 3,774 3,060 14,514 12,975 Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (18 ) (257 ) (6,014 ) (1,780 ) (24,446 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 568 1 10,543 380 6,622 Net Income (Loss) $ (586 ) $ (258 ) $ (16,557 ) $ (2,160 ) $ (31,068 ) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 5,477 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (3.02 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (5.67 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Dec-25 Sep-25 Dec-24 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 59,700 $ 34,001 $ 61,684 $ 25,699 $ (1,984 ) Investments 57,003 52,770 48,511 4,233 8,492 Gross Loans 286,190 301,264 395,768 (15,074 ) (109,578 ) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (2,766 ) (3,102 ) (9,620 ) 336 6,854 Net Loans 283,424 298,162 386,148 (14,738 ) (102,724 ) Fixed Assets 5,416 5,506 5,936 (90 ) (520 ) Deferred Tax Assets 12,798 12,915 12,542 (117 ) 256 Valuation Allowance (12,798 ) (12,349 ) (12,014 ) (449 ) (784 ) Net Deferred Tax Assets - 566 528 (566 ) (528 ) Bank-Owned Life Insurance - - 14,745 - (14,745 ) Other Assets 3,568 4,114 4,767 (546 ) (1,199 ) Total Assets $ 409,111 $ 395,119 $ 522,319 $ 13,992 $ (113,208 ) Checking $ 61,365 $ 67,852 $ 76,165 $ (6,487 ) $ (14,800 ) NOW 3,986 4,598 5,739 (612 ) (1,753 ) Money Market 53,864 55,892 124,530 (2,028 ) (70,666 ) Savings 4,831 4,973 6,184 (142 ) (1,353 ) Certificates of Deposit 213,810 211,425 226,984 2,385 (13,174 ) Total Deposits 337,856 344,740 439,602 (6,884 ) (101,746 ) Borrowed Funds 40,000 20,000 50,000 20,000 (10,000 ) ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 5 5 65 - (60 ) Other Liabilities 2,347 1,665 2,721 682 (374 ) Total Liabilities 380,208 366,410 492,388 13,798 (112,180 ) Shareholders' Equity 28,903 28,709 29,931 194 (1,028 ) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 409,111 $ 395,119 $ 522,319 $ 13,992 $ (113,208 )

Financial Ratios Dec-25 Sep-25 Dec-24 Dec-25 Dec-24 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (0.58 %) (0.25 %) (11.87 %) (0.51 %) (5.37 %) Return on Average Equity* (8.18 %) (3.68 %) (141.93 %) (7.62 %) (53.46 %) Net Interest Margin* 2.52 % 2.54 % 1.86 % 2.51 % 2.67 % Efficiency Ratio 162.42 % 138.90 % 107.48 % 130.30 % 77.50 % *Quarterly results are annualized Well Adequately Dec-25 Sep-25 Dec-24 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 7.22 % 7.32 % 5.60 % 5.00 % 4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 9.98 % 9.62 % 7.53 % 6.50 % 4.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 9.98 % 9.62 % 7.53 % 8.00 % 6.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 10.92 % 10.63 % 8.80 % 10.00 % 8.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.28 $ 5.24 $ 5.47 **Represents Bank capital ratios Dec-25 Sep-25 Dec-24 Dec-25 Dec-24 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Net Charge Off (Net Recovery) $ (1,337 ) $ 14 $ 18,064 $ 5,320 $ 50,062 Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 117 $ 196 $ 17,971 $ 4,837 $ 49,969 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (1,392 ) $ (120 ) $ (102 ) $ (3,109 ) $ (102 ) Charge Offs: All Other $ - $ - $ 195 $ 4,069 $ 195 (Recoveries): All Other $ (62 ) $ (62 ) $ - $ (477 ) $ - Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 0.97 % 1.03 % 2.43 % Non-accrual Loans $ 5,103 $ 5,343 $ 11,039 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets % 1.25 % 1.35 % 2.11 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

December 31, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 147,941 $ 3,088 $ 13,531 $ 3,469 $ - $ 168,029 Residential real estate 85,986 13,285 1,827 - - 101,098 Commercial - equipment - - 3,819 - - 3,819 Commercial - all other 6,148 - - - - 6,148 Multifamily 6,437 - - - - 6,437 Construction and land 633 - - - - 633 Consumer and other 26 - - - - 26 $ 247,171 $ 16,373 $ 19,177 $ 3,469 $ - $ 286,190

September 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 149,889 $ 4,799 $ 11,929 $ 3,502 $ - $ 170,119 Residential real estate 96,003 16,137 2,821 - - 114,961 Commercial - equipment - - 4,170 - - 4,170 Commercial - all other 6,617 - 183 - - 6,800 Multifamily 4,525 - - - - 4,525 Construction and land 652 - - - - 652 Consumer and other 37 - - - - 37 $ 257,723 $ 20,936 $ 19,103 $ 3,502 $ - $ 301,264

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classificaiton.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

December 31, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 891 $ 24 $ 198 $ - $ - $ 1,113 Residential real estate 208 34 117 - (845 ) (486 ) Commercial - equipment - - 1,909 - - 1,909 Commercial - all other 209 - - - - 209 Multifamily 10 - - - - 10 Construction and land 10 - - - - 10 Consumer and other 1 - - - - 1 $ 1,329 $ 58 $ 2,224 $ - $ (845 ) $ 2,766

September 30, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 879 $ 289 $ 59 $ - $ - $ 1,227 Residential real estate 269 47 121 - (894 ) (457 ) Commercial - equipment - - 2,085 - - 2,085 Commercial - all other 227 - - - - 227 Multifamily 6 - - - - 6 Construction and land 12 - - - - 12 Consumer and other 2 - - - - 2 $ 1,395 $ 336 $ 2,265 $ - $ (894 ) $ 3,102

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

December 31, 2025 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ 1,454 $ 3,650 $ 5,104 $ 162,925 $ 168,029 Residential real estate - - - - 101,098 101,098 Commercial - equipment 220 - - 220 3,599 3,819 Commercial - all other - - - - 6,148 6,148 Multifamily - - - - 6,437 6,437 Construction and land - - - - 633 633 Consumer and other - - - - 26 26 $ 220 $ 1,454 $ 3,650 $ 5,324 $ 280,866 $ 286,190

September 30, 2025 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ 45 $ 3,682 $ 3,727 $ 166,392 $ 170,119 Residential real estate - - - - 114,961 114,961 Commercial - equipment 231 - - 231 3,939 4,170 Commercial - all other - - 183 183 6,617 6,800 Multifamily - - - - 4,525 4,525 Construction and land - - - - 652 652 Consumer and other - - - - 37 37 $ 231 $ 45 $ 3,865 $ 4,141 $ 297,123 $ 301,264

Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on non-accrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 (in thousands):

December 31, 2025



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 5,103 $ - $ 5,103 $ - Commercial - all other - - - - $ 5,103 $ - $ 5,103 $ -

September 30, 2025



Portfolio Segment Non-accrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Non-accrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Non-accrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 5,160 $ - $ 5,160 $ - Commercial - all other 183 - 183 - $ 5,343 $ - $ 5,343 $ -

