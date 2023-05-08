Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Amina Razvi Shares Insights on Tackling Sustainability Challenges Across the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition:

CEO Amina Razvi recently spoke at the Sustainable Fashion Forum, which took place in Portland, Oregon, April 21-22. The event, of which the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) was a partner, brought together designers, industry experts, scientists, influencers, and policy advisors to discuss, share ideas and explore actionable solutions to drive change across the textile and apparel industry.

Speaking on a panel titled, "Leadership in the era of accountability", CEO, Amina Razvi, joined Kestrel Jenkins, Host and Producer of the Conscious Chatter Podcast on the SFF mainstage for an exclusive fireside chat to discuss the complex challenges of implementing sustainability across the textile and apparel supply chain and how to overcome these obstacles.

The conversation began with Amina sharing how the SAC was created, and the challenge companies grappled with, working in silos and lacking a universal approach to measuring sustainability performance. She highlighted the importance of collaboration and a holistic approach to sustainability, stressing the importance of all stakeholders coming together to align efforts and co-create solutions.

On the need for standardized data and tools to drive the industry forward, Amina shared how the SAC's Higg Index suite of tools were developed as a way to drive visibility and accountability, which is at the core of the SAC's mission. She went on to add that the tools are continuously evolving, in line with the very latest science and research and how the SAC collaborates with its members and key stakeholders to develop and evolve these tools.

Reflecting on the conversations with the NCA and other consumer authorities in 2022, Amina shared insights and key learnings, highlighting the opportunity it created to collaborate more closely on overcoming the difficulties in communicating sustainability performance to consumers, and the important role incoming directives and state-led guidance needs to play in supporting industry transformation. She also emphasized the need for a harmonized approach to legislation and measurement.

Speaking on the need for a harmonized approach to sustainability, Amina discussed the unique role the organization has to play in bringing the industry together and leveraging the global community the SAC has built to help everyone achieve their targets and goals. By aligning efforts, co-creating solutions, and improving sustainability metrics, the industry can achieve its sustainability goals.

The fireside chat closed off with Amina's sharing a call to action for greater collaboration along the entire supply chain, saying, "If we remain on the binary thinking of it's your way or my way, then that's not a path to collaboration. It's about establishing common ground so we can move forward together".

