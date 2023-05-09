Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease medicine development, has announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry conferences, sharing expert perspectives and insights across liver disease and RNA therapeutics, building and scaling startups, and the future of medicine.
BioEquity Europe
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Date/Time: May 15, 12.50 BST
Talk title: Ochre Bio Pioneering novel RNAi therapeutics for liver diseases
Presenter: Jack O'Meara CEO Co-Founder, Ochre Bio
UK BioIndustry Association Startup Festival
Location: London
Date/Time: May 25, 14.00 BST
Panel: To New Horizons Building Your Overseas Presence
Speaker: Jack O'Meara CEO Co-Founder Ochre Bio
RNA and the future of medicine
Location: McGill University, Montreal Canada
Date/Time: June 2, 10.10 EDT
Session: The emerging RNA Industry and its ethical challenges
Speaker: Dr. Quin Wills CSO Co-Founder, Ochre Bio
About Ochre Bio
Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing RNA medicines for chronic liver diseases. Using a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, Ochre is developing therapies for important liver health challenges, from increasing donor liver supply to reducing cirrhosis complications. Visit: www.ochre-bio.com.
