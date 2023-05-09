Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease medicine development, has announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry conferences, sharing expert perspectives and insights across liver disease and RNA therapeutics, building and scaling startups, and the future of medicine.

BioEquity Europe

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Date/Time: May 15, 12.50 BST

Talk title: Ochre Bio Pioneering novel RNAi therapeutics for liver diseases

Presenter: Jack O'Meara CEO Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

The session recording will be available to watch for 30 days after the event. Please register for the event here

UK BioIndustry Association Startup Festival

Location: London

Date/Time: May 25, 14.00 BST

Panel: To New Horizons Building Your Overseas Presence

Speaker: Jack O'Meara CEO Co-Founder Ochre Bio

Register for the event here

RNA and the future of medicine

Location: McGill University, Montreal Canada

Date/Time: June 2, 10.10 EDT

Session: The emerging RNA Industry and its ethical challenges

Speaker: Dr. Quin Wills CSO Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

Register for the event here

About Ochre Bio

Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing RNA medicines for chronic liver diseases. Using a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, Ochre is developing therapies for important liver health challenges, from increasing donor liver supply to reducing cirrhosis complications. Visit: www.ochre-bio.com.

