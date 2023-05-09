Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 12:24
Envision Energy Enters into Contracts for Energy Storage Systems in the UK

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy has recently announced a strategic partnership with Harmony Energy Income Trust to provide battery energy storage systems (BESS) for Harmony Energy's power plants in Wormald Green and Hawthorn Pit, UK.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, Harmony Energy Income Trust is one of the leading utility-scale battery energy storage owners and operators in the UK. It currently operates 109MW/218MWh of battery energy storage systems and has an additional 286.4MW/572.8MWh under construction. The BESS allocated for the Wormald Green and Hawthorn Pit projects is set to commence manufacturing in the second quarter of 2023 and the completed projects are due to be connected to the grid in the first quarter of 2024.

Envision Energy's expertise lies in the full-stack technical capabilities it possesses, ranging from battery technologies to energy storage systems. The company stands out in the industry thanks to its high-quality energy storage products, strong project deployment and delivery capabilities, proven track record in delivering 2-hour duration battery energy storage systems, and a leading position in the field of sustainable development. Envision Energy's intelligent liquid-cooled energy storage system will provide energy time-shifting, capacity services, and frequency regulation services to the local power grid.

The Wormald Green project has a storage capacity of 33MW/66MWh, while the Hawthorn Pit project has a storage capacity of 49.9MW/99.8MWh. Envision is committed to the R&D of key technologies such as BMS, PCS, EMS & SCADA, and energy storage system integration technology, thus providing smart energy storage system solutions for its partners.

The BESS will include AESC's energy storage cells with superior performance in terms of energy density, cycle life, and safety. As one of the leading battery technology providers, AESC has 13 manufacturing sites in Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Spain, and China.

Envision Energy's intelligent liquid-cooled energy storage system has achieved remarkable success since its launch in 2021, with more than 150 installations completed globally and an order backlog of over 15GWh.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-enters-into-contracts-for-energy-storage-systems-in-the-uk-301819355.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
