QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Plc: Managements' Transactions (Allart)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 May 2023 at 4 pm EET
QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eric Allart
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: QPR Software Plc
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31193/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 147 Unit price: 0.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 147 Volume weighted average price: 0.66 EUR
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
