The CE Shop LLC: Now Educating the 4 Professions That Contribute to Nearly 6M Real Estate Transactions in the U.S. Annually, The CE Shop Has Launched Education for Real Property Appraisal

Current appraisers can complete the seven-hour National Online USPAP Updated Course for License Renewal and fulfill their CE from EdTech leader, The CE Shop

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / With the aim to make purpose attainable for anyone, The CE Shop has significantly impacted the real estate industry by adding education for real property appraisal. This addition to the curriculum offering rounds out education options for those seeking a career within the real estate industry, be it a real estate agent, mortgage loan originator, or home inspector.

Current education for real property appraisal allows existing appraisers the opportunity to fulfill their USPAP requirement, the flexibility to take live classes online from anywhere, and the guidance of an instructor with decades of industry experience. This new launch also will appeal to individuals looking for a career that provides a flexible work schedule paired with financial stability.

Real property appraisal is a career that has massive influence on the real estate market. Real property appraisers are trained to determine unbiased, professional opinions of a property's fair market value.

The CE Shop delivers ultimate flexibility for Live-Online training with the option to mix and match multiple parts of one session. Students can choose from multiple days and times of any combination of session segments, which is unique to The CE Shop offering. The cost of the course also includes ALL required PDFs from The Appraisal Foundation.

Dan Harris, President of The CE Shop, stated, "There has been an incredible investment of time, energy, and resources to ensure The CE Shop is serving its customers best. By adding a fourth pillar of expertise in the real estate industry, we can claim we're the best for career education needs, as well as having the strongest hold on the industry."

While students of The CE Shop can always expect modern curriculum delivery and engaging content that undoubtedly shakes up the industry, people interested in first learning more about a career in real property appraisal can tap into robust and ongoing actionable intelligence through blogs and eBooks from the seasoned educator.

It is always a good idea for an appraiser to understand state requirements at the start of their careers and to keep up with ongoing regulations throughout. The CE Shop is a one-stop shop for novice and experienced appraisers alike, supporting them every step of the way from education to licensing to career growth and beyond.

To learn more about the aspects of appraisal and how they are connected to real estate, mortgage loan origination, and home inspection, click here.

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and now appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

