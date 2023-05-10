Daesung SmartHive, the leading smart agriculture company in Korea, has announced the launch of their latest product, the Plasma Ozone Storage

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Ozone Storage is an eco-friendly technology that offers exceptional sterilization, disinfection, and odor removal effects. This product is designed to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and harmful substances by storing pollutants inside the storage, making it highly effective in helping livestock farmers maintain the health and safety of their livestock.





To verify the product and technology, the Plasma Ozone Storage and Wasp Trap were installed in various beekeeping farms across Korea, including Jeollabuk-do, Gyeongbuk-do, and Gangwon-do, for empirical testing.

The wasp trap is another eco-friendly product that does not use attractants such as fermented liquid separately. It is placed at the entrance of the hive and utilizes the wasp's habit of following the bees. The trap traps the wasps in the trapping frame, allowing bees to safely and freely enter the hive through the bee passage. This technology reduces the need to be present at the apiary to manually remove wasps, reducing costs for labor and other control products.

It also introduces the Hive Controller, a portable smart beekeeping system that can safely extract honeycombs from beehives, brush bees, and stack honeycombs outside beehives in approximately one minute. This product has a lightweight of 9 kg without corrosion and can be used by a novice alone, making honey extraction a more convenient and efficient process. Furthermore, it can be used for any beehives with identical widths, regardless of their size. Both an adapter and battery pack (optional) can be used for power supply.

The Hive Controller reduces the working time by 50% compared to existing products, enabling beekeeping farms in Korea to extract honey alone.

Daesung SmartHive was founded in 2016 and has been recognized for its innovative products and technology in various places, including the CES fair in Korea and the United States. The company has also signed MOUs with companies and research institutes in Spain, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Africa to enter the overseas market. Daesung SmartHive will showcase its products at domestic and foreign agricultural equipment fairs to expand its reach and continue providing innovative solutions for the agriculture industry.

Daesung SmartHive's new products are expected to provide significant benefits to the livestock and beekeeping industries, making these operations safer, more efficient, and more cost-effective.

