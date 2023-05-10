Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Announces Partnership with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division

Cytta Corp's Flagship IGAN Suite Now Available to 310,000 Agencies Accessing Safeware's Contracts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of wireless connectivity and situational awareness technology, has announced a new partnership with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division of Safeware Inc (Safewareinc.com). As a fully authorized and approved partner, Cytta Corp's products and services are now available under the Safeware Omnia Partners-legacy US Communities contracts.

This partnership means that Cytta Corp's IGAN suite is now available to 310,000 agencies at the Federal, State, County, and Municipal levels without the need for these organizations to conduct costly and time-consuming sourcing activities. Safeware has already negotiated with Cytta Corp on behalf of these agencies, making it easy for these agencies to quickly acquire the IGAN suite and improve their situational awareness capabilities.

In addition to the ease of procurement for government agencies, Safeware's partnership can also introduce Cytta Corp into new markets that the company has not previously had access to. This could lead to new growth opportunities and increased revenue for Cytta Corp.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division," said John Bristol, VP Sales at Cytta Corp. "This partnership opens numerous doors for Cytta Corp and makes it incredibly easy for government agencies to acquire the IGAN suite quickly. This will give law enforcement and first responders quick access to vastly improved situational awareness in their daily duties."

This partnership is a significant milestone for Cytta Corp and demonstrates the company's commitment to providing innovative wireless connectivity and situational awareness solutions to government agencies. The company looks forward to working with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division to provide the highest level of service and support to its customers.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): has created video/audio integration software with AI connection capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) online dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing real-time video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

Contact Us:

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855-511-IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com

Natalia Sokolova, COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Natalia@cytta.com

John Bristol VP, Sales

Direct (612) 328-6511(please leave a message)

JBristol@Cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753889/Cytta-Corp-Announces-Partnership-with-Safeware-Government-Security-Solutions-Division