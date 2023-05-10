FnF Research: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 482 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 25.35%: Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market size was worth around USD 51.31 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 482 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 25.35% between 2022 and 2030.





Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Overview

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to the business model which works on delivering information technology (IT) infrastructure like storage, network, and other resources depending on the requirements of the client influenced by the pay-as-you-go foundation with the aid of the internet. The companies using the services are responsible for maintaining, deploying, or supporting the applications whereas the responsibility of maintaining the physical infrastructure is with the IaaS provider.

With the use of the business model, companies can effectively reduce the burden of investing heavy resources in the initial phases of a project since IaaS is designed to help reduce the cost of IT Infrastructure. Modern-age companies can run efficiently only with the aid of computing devices since they have become an everyday part of small or large business-related transactions. If the companies lack the necessary funds or do not have a set of dedicated IT professionals, such companies can leverage the benefits of the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) business model.

Key Insights:

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the cost reduction aided by the use of the services

Based on the industry vertical segmentation, e-commerce was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on enterprise size segmentation, large enterprises were the leading enterprises in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Education, E-commerce, and Others), By Component Type (Network, Storage, Compute, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Deployment Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Growth Drivers

Cost reduction aided by the use of the services to propel market demand.

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS ) market is projected to benefit from the assistance in overall cost reduction provided by the services. Companies or businesses tend to spend heavily in setting up IT infrastructure. The expenses are not only associated with the devices being used but a large sum of the money has to be allotted to the hiring process of IT professionals.

However, IT expenses can be considerably reduced by utilizing the offerings of IaaS which can be achieved in multiple ways including the complete elimination of lease or purchase requirements for hardware and software along with the removal of any dependence on manual intervention. Companies like Amazon EC2, IBM Cloud Pack for data, and Linode are offering exceptionally advanced, secure, and inclusive IaaS models that are flexible enough to fit the needs of all small or large-scale businesses, increasing the prospects of IaaS becoming the most sought-after services in the IT segment.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Restraints

Lack of visibility to restrict market expansion.

IaaS comes with its set of growth restrictions in terms of multiple factors with the major influencing factor being the lack of visibility along with authentication concerns. Factors like inadequate access rights management, weak passwords, or inadequate attention to client verification or authentication can lead to severe consequences that are not limited just to data leaks. This generally occurs when the clients are permitted rights that they may not necessarily need.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Opportunities

Increasing digitization to provide growth opportunities.

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS ) market is projected to witness higher growth opportunities due to the increasing investment toward rapid digitization across sectors including private and public companies. Governments have laid extreme emphasis on the overall IT infrastructure development across regional areas since it helps municipalities perform better, opens the door for more foreign direct investments, and saves money while providing excellent services to the citizens of the country.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Challenges

Integration problem to act as a major challenge for market growth.

One of the key challenges faced by the global market players is the integration of the IaaS services with the already existing systems of the clients. It is easier for service providers to start from scratch when setting up the infrastructure for a client. However, there are several complexities involved in instances where the companies already have exhaustive systems in place that now have to integrate into synchronization with the IaaS systems.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Segmentation

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS ) market is segmented based on industrial vertical, component type, enterprise size, deployment type, and region.

Based on industry vertical, the global market is divided into healthcare, BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, retail, media & entertainment, government & education, e-commerce, and others.

in 2021, the highest revenue was from the e-commerce segment due to higher service adoption in the industry

E-commerce companies tend to highly benefit from the use of the services in terms of saving unnecessary costs while also aiding with the scalability issue that is essential for determining the profit of the e-commerce business

E-commerce companies can scale up and down depending on the demand for the product in the market which on some occasions is higher than others

There are more than 1 million active users of Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Based on component type, the global market is divided into network, storage, compute, and others

Based on deployment type, the global market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid

Based on enterprise size, the global market is divided into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the large enterprises segment since they are equipped with the necessary funding to deploy these services however, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the projection period

The growth may be propelled by the rising emphasis on cost-effective digitization across the sector and since IaaS can help companies improve profit margins, SMEs can tap into the advantages offered

The cost of cloud computing services may range between USD 0 to USD 3.99 per person for one month

List of Key Players in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS):

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Dimension Data Plc

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

Rackspace Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Dell EMC

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

EMC Corporation

Redcentric plc.

Red Hat Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Profitbricks

Profitbricks Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mindtree Pvt. Ltd.

VMware Inc..

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) forward?

What are the most important companies in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Industry?

What segments does the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate with the highest market share.

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS ) market is expected to register the highest growth in North America with the US emerging as the highest regional market share contributor. The growth can be attributed to the already existing and deep penetrating service reach with multiple small, medium, and large businesses adopting various services offered by many vendors and service providers. The region is home to some of the most dominant names operating in the segment including AWS and IBM. The former has already managed to reach client databases across 30 geographic regions and is operating in around 96 Availability Zones. The company has already announced its plans to add 5 more Availability Zones. Furthermore, higher awareness and the already existing supportive technical ecosystem, in general, could cause growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is segmented as follows:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): By Industry Vertical Outlook (2022-2030)

Healthcare

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Government & Education

E-commerce

Others

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): By Component Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Network

Storage

Compute

Others

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): By Enterprise Size Outlook (2022-2030)

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): By Deployment Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Public

Private

Hybrid

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

