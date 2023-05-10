Anzeige
10.05.2023 | 21:26
See How Bloomberg Is Moving Forward: 2022 Impact Report

View video here.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Bloomberg has recently published its 2022 Impact Report, which outlines how the company continues to address climate change through their operations and products, philanthropy and collaborations with partners and industry peers. The report also provides details on how Bloomberg continues to invest in an increasingly diverse workforce, and drives change on critical social issues. Hear from Bloomberg employees whose teams contributed to Bloomberg's impact over the past year.

View and download Bloomberg's 2022 Impact Report at http://bloomberg.com/impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bloomberg
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754078/See-How-Bloomberg-Is-Moving-Forward-2022-Impact-Report

