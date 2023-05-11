Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel

Skyborn Renewables appoints new CFO and CInO



11.05.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Hamburg, Germany, May 11, 2023

Willem Mentz, appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 15 May 2023

William "Bill" Gutterman, appointed as Chief Investment Officer (CInO) as of 15 May 2023

João Metelo, Chief Investment & Financial Officer (CIFO) has decided to leave Skyborn

Willem Mentz has been appointed as Skyborn Renewables' Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Bill Gutterman has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer (CInO), effective 15 May 2023. They will be replacing João Metelo, who currently holds the position of Chief Investment & Financial Officer (CIFO) and has decided to exit Skyborn.

Willem Mentz, CFO (left) and Bill Gutterman, CInO (right)

"At Skyborn, we are committed to creating a leading offshore wind platform and contributing to the global energy transition. We are delighted to welcome Willem and Bill to our Executive Team," commented Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn. "Both bring extensive experience in finance and investments which will help us deliver on our strategic objectives. We thank João for his valuable contribution to building Skyborn and wish him continued success in his future endeavors. His dedication and hard work have been instrumental to our success," Thomas Karst added.



A qualified Chartered Accountant from Cape Town in South Africa, Willem Mentz brings over 20 years of experience from the SUEZ Group, where he held various senior finance roles in the UK, Benelux & Germany, and France.



Bill Gutterman began his career as an Analyst in the Global Energy & Power Group at Citigroup,and joins Skyborn from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), where he was most recently a Principal on the investment team with a focus on electricity sector investments.



Skyborn was launched by GIP, a leading independent global infrastructure investor, in September 2022, following the acquisition of 100% of wpd's offshore wind business in September last year. About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) is driving global decarbonization by accelerating offshore wind energy across the world. We believe offshore wind is a cornerstone of the clean energy transition and an enabler to achieve net-zero targets, ensure energy security, and a sustainable energy supply for future generations. Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management, operations and asset management. Headquartered in Germany, the company is present in Europe and APAC. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com Contact for Journalists: Meike Wulfers Head of Corporate Communications m.wulfers@skybornrenewables.com +49 (151) 50 12 44 10



