Donnerstag, 11.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Jetzt alle Indikatoren: 18 x Kaufen! Ausbruch!
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
11.05.23
08:12 Uhr
2,620 Euro
-0,040
-1,50 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2023 | 10:22
95 Leser
Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Borgman Björn

Suominen CorporationMay 11, 2023at 11:15 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Björn Borgman

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31384/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2956 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2956 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


