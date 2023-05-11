Phytosterols Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phytosterols Market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The market for phytosterol by composition is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for phytosterol products due to increase in health awareness.





Demand for campesterol drive the market due to increase in awareness

Campesterol, a natural plant sterol, has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits, particularly its anti-inflammatory properties. The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of natural plant-based products has led to an increased demand for campesterol. It has been shown to have cholesterol-lowering effects, making it a popular ingredient in functional foods and dietary supplements targeted at managing cardiovascular diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity has also contributed to the increased demand for such products. Furthermore, the use of campesterol as a precursor for anabolic steroid-boldenone has contributed to its demand in the sports and veterinary medicine industries. Overall, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of campesterol and its potential role in managing chronic diseases has made it a popular ingredient in the global market.

By application, pharmaceuticals category hold a significant market share during the forecast period

The ageing population's increased desire for better health and decreased vulnerability to disease is contributing to the rapid growth of the global healthcare business. Due to their great efficiency and efficacy, phytosterols-which are renowned for their capacity to decrease cholesterol absorption in the body-have emerged as a crucial component in the pharmaceutical sector. Although extensively utilized in medicines, the focus of this study is on the use of phytosterols in dietary supplements for people, which is one of the fastest-growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Research and development breakthroughs as well as technological innovation in the manufacturing industry are being used to satisfy the need for phytosterol supplements. As a result, phytosterols are now simpler to extract and employ in medicinal products, particularly nutritional supplements. Human ailments and health issues can be effectively managed by using phytosterols included in these supplements. The market for phytosterol supplements is anticipated to rise as the ageing population keeps expanding, creating sizable chances for pharmaceutical businesses to address the rising demand and create new products in this field.

By Form, liquid segment is drive the market due to its effectiveness in lowering cholesterol

Numerous reasons contribute to the rising demand for liquid phytosterols. Liquid versions have made phytosterols more accessible, but their poor solubility in water has been a significant barrier to their utilisation in culinary applications. The demand for goods enriched with phytosterols has increased as people are becoming more aware of the health advantages of phytosterols, especially their capacity to decrease cholesterol levels. For food producers, liquid phytosterols are a more practical alternative since they are more adaptable and simple to add into a larger range of food products. Further boosting demand is the fact that several studies have shown that liquid phytosterols are effective in lowering cholesterol levels. The enhanced solubility, adaptability, health advantages, and effectiveness in lowering cholesterol levels of liquid phytosterols, which make them a useful addition to the food sector, are what are driving the rising demand for them.

North America, to boost market growth during the forecast period

Several causes are causing the demand for phytosterols in the North American area to increase. One of the main factors is consumers increasing knowledge of the advantages of phytosterols in fortified food items for their health. Since phytosterols are found naturally in plants, the acceptance of plant-based diets has increased demand for them even more. Given that phytosterols' abilities to decrease cholesterol are advantageous for preserving heart health, North America's ageing population is also contributing to the rising demand for these substances. The increased incidence of diabetes is a further factor influencing the demand for phytosterols since studies have linked phytosterols to improved insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes.

The need for phytosterols is also being driven by the rising acceptance of functional foods, which are intended to offer specific health advantages over and beyond basic nutrition. To meet the increasing demand for these goods, producers are adding phytosterols to functional meals. Overall, phytosterols provide a cheap and natural way to preserve cardiovascular health and ward against chronic illnesses, which is crucial considering the escalating expense of treating chronic illnesses in North America.

The key players in this market include ADM (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ashland (US)Matrix Life Science (India), AOM (Argentina), Lipofoods (Spain), Avanti Polar Lipids (US), DRT (France), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), VITAE NATURALS (Spain), TAMA BIOCHEMICALS CO., LTD (Japan), BOC Sciences (US), Herbo Nutra (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the phytosterol market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

