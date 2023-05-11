Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Vacation Ownership Market Continues to Evolve with AR & VR, Demand Rising Amidst Shifting Consumer Preferences- Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. vacation ownership market will grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during 2022-2028 and reach USD 15.31 Billion by 2028.
The US vacation ownership market is anticipated to grow owing to growth in the travel and tourism industries. In addition, a rise in focus on health and wellness, increased disposable income, the popularity of tourist places, and the adoption of point-based timeshare drive market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by increased internet penetration, rapid urbanization, economic growth, and international travel. Moreover, technological innovation and favorable demographics are other factors that contribute to the market's growth.
The U.S. Vacation Ownership Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 15.32 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 10.08 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
7.22 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Type, Occupancy, Owner Type, and Region
Geographic Analysis
U.S. (South, West, Northeast, and Midwest)
Market Dynamics
·Significance of Point-based Vacation Ownership
·Growth of Tourism & Hospitality Industries
·Significant Urbanization
Vacation ownership is a shared ownership model of vacation property where multiple owners have an exclusive right to use a property for a period. Furthermore, owning vacation ownership also means the owner has the right to sell it. Based on owner type, the market is segmented into Generation X, baby boomers, millennials, the silent generation, and others. In 2022, the Generation X segment was the largest and accounted for a share of 36.69%, followed by baby boomers, millennials, silent generation, and others with 27.61%, 17.66%, 10.73%, and 6.37% shares, respectively. The millennial segment is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The US vacation ownership market is popular due to Gen X and baby boomers. However, millennials and Gen Zs are anticipated to drive the US vacation ownership market in the upcoming years.
Post-Purchase Benefit
- 1hr of free analyst discussion
- 10% of customization
Market Trends & Opportunities
High Occupancy Rate
Hotel occupancy rate is a key performance indicator in the hotel industry. It represents the percentage of a hotel occupied or an average percentage of several hotels' occupancy within a region. In 2022, U.S. occupancy gains and rate performance outpaced that in 2021, supported by health and leisure travel demand. In 2022, the occupancy rate increased to 82.6% and exceeded pracademic levels of 80.8%. Furthermore, in March 2022, the revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased compared with 2019 levels.
Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality in the Vacation Ownership Industry
AR helps an individual experience the virtual elements in the real physical world. The technology is valuable to the hospitality industry since hotels fundamentally sell a physical environment that can be augmented through AR. Moreover, the significance of technology in the vacation ownership industry increased in line with the shift in target demographics. Millennials are the dominant consumer generation, likely to employ digital technology and invest in VR and AR devices. AR and VR have gained considerable momentum and are expected to provide new growth opportunities in the U.S. vacation ownership market.
Significance of Point-Based Vacation Ownership
A point-based timeshare is a progressively popular alternative to owning a traditional, fixed week. It offers flexibility and convenience to owners, who can plan their vacations according to their preferences. A point-based timeshare is also obligated to exceptional customer service, personalized concierge services, and hotel and dining selections granting vacationers maximum enjoyment from their investments. Point-based timeshare gives an opportunity to members to explore destinations globally.
Key Company Profiles
- Wyndham
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Hilton
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Disney
- Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation
- Exploria Resorts
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations
- Westgate Resorts
- VI Resorts
- Somerpointe Resorts
- Capital Vacations
- Expectations Club
- Royal Holiday
- Raintree Vacation Club
- Multi Resort Ownership Plan
- Royal Aloha Vacation Club
- Landex Resorts International
Market Segmentation
Type
- Timeshare Ownership
- Fractional Ownership
- Club Ownership
Occupancy
- Owner Guest
- Renter
- Exchange Guest
- Marketing Guest
- Vacant
Owner Type
- Generation X
- Baby Boomers
- Millennials
- Silent Generation
- Others
Region
- The U.S.
- South
- West
- Northeast
- Midwest
