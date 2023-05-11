Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: New Study Reveals Booming Growth in the Global Athletic Tape Market, the Industry is Set to Reach $943.32 Million in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the athletic tape market will grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2022-2028.





The athletic tapes market is closely associated with the sports field and related sports injuries. Sports injuries are common, but the changing way of managing and caring for sports injuries with taping methods significantly impacts the athletic tapes market. As sports and fitness evolve rapidly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for athletic tapes is expected to increase. Due to the increasing concern about health and fitness after the pandemic, people are shifting toward physical fitness. Sports, gyms, cycling, and exercise effectively maintain health. The growing number of sports populations and associated injuries are two major factors that fuel the market growth.

The emerging Olympics and regional and national level sports competitions are expected to deliver market growth opportunities.

Athletic Tape Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 943.32 Million Market Size (2022) USD 581.10 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 8.41 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Format, Type, Application, Distribution Channels, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East &

Africa Market Dynamics Worldwide Increasing Sport Injuries

The Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes in Preserving Posture

and Balance

and Balance Increasing Athletic Population

Europe is one of the leading regions which has a high population engaged in sports. In addition, ongoing promotional activities by government organizations for sports and improving physical activities for healthy lifestyles drive attention toward sports. Recently, European Weeks of Sports promoted an active and healthy lifestyle for millions of people in Europe and at the global level. It is expected to increase the athletic population of the country, with more than 12 million in the future. European Week of Sports 2022 connects with around 40 countries in regions and 43 sports partners. It is expected to connect more than 13 million people and more than 10 million participants in the region. In the event, Europe organized around 32,869 events across the region.

The European athletic tapes market will reach more than $285 million by 2028. According to Eurostat Report 2021, over 44% of the European Union population practiced some physical activities at least once a week. Economic betterment and government schemes for athletes have boosted the athletic population. In addition, favorable government initiatives and policies that maximize economic benefits from sports are expected to drive the athletic population. Therefore, the demand for athletic tape is expected to boom in the European region.

Upcoming Sports Competitions Offer Opportunities for Vendors

Olympics games/sports are the major appealing sports and entertainment worldwide. Olympics games not only gather the various countries towards world sports development, but it positively influences the awareness towards sports and fitness. The excitement for the Olympic games and other international, national, and regional sports events accelerates participation in various competitions. The growing attention towards the Olympics and major sports events accelerates the athletic population growth. Sports injuries are common among athletes, which propel the demand for athletic tapes. In addition, for vendors, the Olympics and international sports competitions provide lucrative opportunities.

Olympics games and other sports competitions deliver promotional opportunities for sporting goods. Many sports associated with famous personalities are participating and involved in the Olympics or other contests. They can easily promote the athletic tapes solutions, and vendors can expect to achieve maximum sales of the products. Also, the competition for athletic tapes is significantly high due to the number of brands and other types of sports tapes available so that vendors can focus on product promotions and sponsorship strategies. These factors can attract more sporting adults and athletes to adopt athletic tapes to prevent and care for sport-associated injuries.

Key Company Profiles

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine

SpiderTech

Cardinal Health

Essity

Healixon

Hangzhou Gspmed Medical Appliances Co. Ltd.

Jaybird & Mais

KT Tape

K-Active

LP Supports

Suzhou Medsport Products Co., Ltd

Performance Health (Cramer Products Inc)

Phiten

Presidium Athletics LLC

HARTMANN USA

WUXI BEYON MEDICAL PRODUCT CO., LTD

Scapa Group plc

Market Segmentation

Format

Roll Tape

Pre-Cut Tape

Type

Elastic

Non-Elastic

Application

Injury Prevention

Post Injury Management, Stabilization, & Rehabilitation

Chronic Issue & Pain Management

Distribution Channels

Sports Stores, Sports Clubs, Franchise, & Federations

Pharmacies & Drugs Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, & Retail Stores

Geography

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Russia

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

