PRESS RELEASE: NACON EXPANDS ITS GAMES CATALOGUE FOR KIDS

NACON EXPANDS ITS GAMES CATALOGUE FOR KIDS


Lesquin, France - 11 May 2023 - Games publisher NACON and developer Tivola are pleased to announce the coming release of Animal Hospital and Wildshade: Unicorn Champions, two games for younger children that have been adapted from the popular mobile games. They will release in autumn 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Developed in partnership with the German development studio Tivola, which has specialised in family games for over 25 years, Animal Hospital and Wildshade: Unicorn Champions explore themes loved by young kids. They can play as a veterinarian who takes care of domestic, exotic and fantasy animals, or take part in races on the back of a unicorn.

« We always aim to develop the best animal games with all our knowledge, ambiton and passion! By bringing all of these skills into our daily work we are able to offer the cute games: Animal Hospital and Wildshade: Unicorn Champions ! » said Nora Klutzny, CEO of Tivola Games.

Animal Hospitalwillbeavailable on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

Wildshade :Unicorn Championswillbeavailable on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in November 2023.

Clickhere to download images for Animal Hospital and Wildshade: Unicorn Champions.

PRESS CONTACTS:

NACON - Marjorie ROY, mroy@nacon.fr

NACON - Alix HALLIER, ahallier@nacon.fr

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Tivola:

Tivola is an international publisher and developer of mobile games based in Hamburg. They are focused on apps with animals. In their games, players care for cats, train dogs, ride horses. Even dance with a hippo.

Founded in 1995, Tivola started out as a publisher of computer games for children, serving mainly the German market with local brands. Creating both entertaining and educational content, Tivola has won almost every German award in the field of childrens' software including the "Deutscher Computerspielpreis" and "Deutscher Entwicklerpreis".

After turning to mobile games, Tivola is now reaching a much bigger and far more international audience, animal fans and game lovers from all over the world and of every age. Today, our biggest new games "DogHotel" and "CatHotel" continue the ongoing success of the flagships "PetWorld" and "HorseWorld" - and there's even more to come!

