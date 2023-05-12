Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: A3C4XN | ISIN: SE0016787071 | Ticker-Symbol: 49X0
PR Newswire
12.05.2023 | 07:18
106 Leser
Truecaller AB: Truecaller increases user growth, reach 100 million monthly active users outside of India

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached another significant milestone on May 11, when the number of monthly active users (MAUs) outside of India, reached over 100 million. While all regions are contributing to Truecaller's strong growth, the strongest growth is coming from targeted regions of South East Asia, South America and Africa.

"Reaching 100 million monthly active users in regions outside of India is an exciting milestone for us. We have for a long time seen the relative growth being higher in regions like South East Asia, South America and Africa. The growth has accelerated from the 2nd half of the first quarter and has mainly been achieved through improved organic growth and very efficient performance marketing spend." says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder.

Truecaller reported an average of MAUs outside of India of 95.1 million during the first quarter of 2023 and at the end of the quarter the number of MAUs was 97.2 million.

On the 17th of April Truecaller surpassed 350 million MAUs globally.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily active users on a quarterly basis in connection with the interim reporting

For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 350 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3767859/2053240.pdf

Press release 100M users RoW 230511

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truecaller-increases-user-growth-reach-100-million-monthly-active-users-outside-of-india-301823047.html

