The Galien Foundation Presents 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards at the Natural History Museum, London

-- Winners represent excellence in scientific innovation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and the public sector
LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced winners for the 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" were awarded to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. A winner was also announced in the newest award category, "Best Public Sector Innovation," to recognise innovations that are funded and driven by the UK government via the NHS and not-for-profit organisations.
"This year's award candidates exemplify the positive power of determination, partnership, and passion with a shared goal of improving the human condition," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We are honoured to come together to celebrate the award winners and present, for the first time, our newest award for Best Public Sector Innovation. It is a privilege to recognise the incredible contributions of those shaping the future of the life sciences industries."
The 2023 Prix Galien UK Award Winners
Best Biotechnology Product
Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd.
Zolgensma®
UCB S.A.
Bimzelx® (bimekizumab)
Best Digital Health Solution
Exscientia
Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform
Best Medical Technology
Guardant Health
Guardant360® CDx
Best Pharmaceutical Product
Hansa Biopharma AB
Idefirix®
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Jardiance®
Best Public Sector Innovation
University of Oxford
The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy [RECOVERY] clinical trial
"The Prix Galien Awards Committee, who reviewed this year's candidates and selected the award winners, were inspired by the work of the teams behind these innovations, which were developed to prevent, treat, and cure diseases," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "Congratulations to our winners and all award candidates, and thank you for your continued dedication to research and its applications for health improvement."
Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2023
Professor Sir Mark WALPORT
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, London UK
Committee Chair
Dr. Jane ADAM
Chair, NICE Technology Appraisal Committee and Consultant, St. George's NHS Trust Professor
Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Honorary Vascular Consultant at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Honorary Professor at the University of Exeter Medical School
Dr. Stephanie KUKU
Health Technology Director, Senior Consultant, Hardian Health & Senior Adviser and Consultant, World Health Organization's Department of Digital Health and Innovation
Professor Sudhesh KUMAR
Dean of the Warwick Medical School at University of Warwick
Professor Sir Robert LECHLER
Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London
Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool
Dame June RAINE
Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford
Professor Liam SMEETH
Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Professor Rosalind SMYTH
Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health, Vice Dean Research in the UCL Faculty of Population Health Sciences
Professor David WEBB
Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh
Professor Moira WHYTE
Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh
Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON
Associate Professor in Medical Statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress, through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact (UK):
Julian Tyndale-Biscoe
Finn Partners
Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com
+44 20 3217 7060
Media Contact (Global):
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com
+1 646-213-7243
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-presents-2023-prix-galien-uk-awards-at-the-natural-history-museum-london-301822990.html