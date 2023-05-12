The Galien Foundation Presents 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards at the Natural History Museum, London

-- Winners represent excellence in scientific innovation in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, digital health, and the public sector

LONDON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced winners for the 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. Awards for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" were awarded to industry leaders dedicated to innovation that improves the human condition. A winner was also announced in the newest award category, "Best Public Sector Innovation," to recognise innovations that are funded and driven by the UK government via the NHS and not-for-profit organisations.

"This year's award candidates exemplify the positive power of determination, partnership, and passion with a shared goal of improving the human condition," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "We are honoured to come together to celebrate the award winners and present, for the first time, our newest award for Best Public Sector Innovation. It is a privilege to recognise the incredible contributions of those shaping the future of the life sciences industries."

The 2023 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Biotechnology Product Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd. Zolgensma® UCB S.A. Bimzelx® (bimekizumab) Best Digital Health Solution Exscientia Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven precision medicine platform Best Medical Technology Guardant Health Guardant360® CDx Best Pharmaceutical Product Hansa Biopharma AB Idefirix® Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Jardiance® Best Public Sector Innovation University of Oxford The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy [RECOVERY] clinical trial

"The Prix Galien Awards Committee, who reviewed this year's candidates and selected the award winners, were inspired by the work of the teams behind these innovations, which were developed to prevent, treat, and cure diseases," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair. "Congratulations to our winners and all award candidates, and thank you for your continued dedication to research and its applications for health improvement."

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2023

Professor Sir Mark WALPORT

Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, London UK

Committee Chair

Dr. Jane ADAM

Chair, NICE Technology Appraisal Committee and Consultant, St. George's NHS Trust Professor

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Honorary Vascular Consultant at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Honorary Professor at the University of Exeter Medical School

Dr. Stephanie KUKU

Health Technology Director, Senior Consultant, Hardian Health & Senior Adviser and Consultant, World Health Organization's Department of Digital Health and Innovation

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR

Dean of the Warwick Medical School at University of Warwick

Professor Sir Robert LECHLER

Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool

Dame June RAINE

Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Liam SMEETH

Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Professor Rosalind SMYTH

Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St. Institute of Child Health, Vice Dean Research in the UCL Faculty of Population Health Sciences

Professor David WEBB

Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Moira WHYTE

Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON

Associate Professor in Medical Statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress, through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

