abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - AGM Notice

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

12 MAY 2023

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at Wallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E1 7HA on Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 2:30pm.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, have been posted to shareholders.

The Board has decided to hold an interactive Online Shareholder Presentation at 2.30pm on Tuesday13 June 2023. As part of the presentation, shareholders will receive updates from the Chairman and Manager as well as the opportunity to participate in an interactive question and answer session. Further information on how to register for the Online Shareholder Presentation may be found at: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=9811658259471291

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a proxy form and the Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END